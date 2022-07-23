Purchase Access

220723-newslocal-jerseys 01.jpg
Wenatchee AppleSox baseball players, dressed in "throwback Thursday" jerseys with the name of the Wenatchi tribe in front, congratulate Joichiro Oyama after he won this year's Tommy Watanabe Award. The tribal name is translated as "The people in between." The award was presented to Oyama before their game with Kamloops on Thursday.

WENATCHEE — Before it had the AppleSox, the city of Wenatchee had the Chiefs, a minor league baseball team founded in 1937 that operated until 1965.

And before there was a city of Wenatchee, there was the Wenatchi, the tribe of Native Americans to which the town owes its name. Many Wenatchi descendants continue to live on the Colville Reservation and across North Central Washington.

220723-newslocal-jerseys 02.jpg
yler Chipman warms up before the Wenatchee AppleSox game against Kamloops.


Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community.

