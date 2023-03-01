Sarah Leonard, Wenatchee, rides during the Tillicum Riders flag ceremony at the 2016 Chelan County Fair Rodeo. The rodeo arena received a $24,904 makeover in 2022, one of five projects that were funded by Chelan County lodging tax funds.
WENATCHEE — Applications are available for local municipalities looking to improve "tourism-related" roads, sewers and other capital facilities via funds gathered on a yearly basis from the county's local lodging establishments.
The Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee has opened their yearly grant process for any groups or municipalities seeking lodging tax dollars, $560,000 in total, according to a Chelan County news release. Lodging taxes are generated by local lodging establishments. A portion of these taxes are allocated yearly to tourist-related organizations.
The application period is open until 5 p.m. April 14.
The funds are only available to municipalities or other public entities that plan to use the funds toward "tourism-related facilities, or (the) operation of tourism-related facilities," according to the news release.
And specifically, the tourism-related facilities must be for capital improvements like improvements to buildings, roads or sewers, for example, according to the news release.
