Sarah Leonard, Wenatchee, rides during the Tillicum Riders flag ceremony at the 2016 Chelan County Fair Rodeo. The rodeo arena received a $24,904 makeover in 2022, one of five projects that were funded by Chelan County lodging tax funds.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Applications are available for local municipalities looking to improve "tourism-related" roads, sewers and other capital facilities via funds gathered on a yearly basis from the county's local lodging establishments.

The Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee has opened their yearly grant process for any groups or municipalities seeking lodging tax dollars, $560,000 in total, according to a Chelan County news release. Lodging taxes are generated by local lodging establishments. A portion of these taxes are allocated yearly to tourist-related organizations.



