CHELAN — Prospective buyers can now apply for a townhome in the Chelan Valley Housing Trust’s Emerson Village.
The five townhomes will make up the housing trust’s first development, located at the corner of North Emerson Street and East Chelan Avenue. Each will be 1,179 square feet, two stories, with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
They each cost $200,000 and are available to those earning up to $52,000, the valley’s average median income. Visit chelanvalleyhousing.org/own for details on applying.
Forte Architects of Wenatchee designed the development and K&L Homes of Chelan is building it. Permitting is underway with the city of Chelan, and construction financing will be provided by North Cascades Bank.
“We’re hoping we can start construction as soon as our permit’s approved because affordable housing is considered essential” under the state shutdown order, said Rachael Goldie, the housing trust’s administrator. “As long as that goes well, we should be on time. The only way in which I expect it to be affected is if inspections slow down. Inspectors are part of the nonessential (workers), I believe, and so the only worry that K&L Homes has about getting started is that we may not be able to get inspections to move forward on construction.”
She’s expecting the homes to be ready for move-ins about six months after the shutdown ends.
Goldie said the housing trust bought the .19-acre property for $200,000. Eastern Washington Construction of Pasco did the demolition and cleanup of an existing home on the double lot following a Nov. 16 controlled burn training exercise by Chelan Fire and Rescue.
The housing trust uses construction loans to build homes and then sells them with a ground lease.