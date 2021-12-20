TOPPENISH — Administrators and medical professionals associated with the Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital are offering a new option for expectant mothers in their community.
The use of nurse/midwives, with doctors also available for complications or high-risk deliveries, provides continued staffing for women who walk into the hospital to give birth and another option for planned deliveries, Astria Toppenish Administrator Cathy Bambrick said.
"With our long-term plan, we believe we can build better, we can build a service line for women that is more female-friendly," Bambrick said. "So we're really looking at a nurse-midwife program with our OB/GYN program."
The changes follow a decision by the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, announced in September, to no longer have their OB/GYNs and pediatricians deliver babies at the Toppenish hospital.
Since Nov. 1, most of those Farm Workers Clinic patients have been delivering their babies at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, about a 30-minute drive from Toppenish.
The decision forced Astria officials to adopt new strategies for their Toppenish Family Maternity Center, Bambrick said.
"We were pretty surprised," Bambrick said of the Farm Workers Clinic decision. "We had 90 days' notice from the point when they decided that they were no longer going to deliver babies here, for us to figure out what to do and how to staff our hospital.
"We were pretty certain that women would still come here for deliveries, even with Farm Workers deciding that everyone should go to Yakima. And that's pretty much how it has played out," she added.
Statistics provided by Astria Health indicate there were 349 births at the Toppenish maternity center in 2020, and there have been 207 this year through mid-December. Of that number, eight babies were delivered in November, Bambrick noted.
Yakima Valley Memorial had 2,370 births in 2020, and its OB unit, The Family Birthplace, has 34 beds.
"Short-term, we need to cover the hospital and make sure when women come, we are ready to deliver those babies," Bambrick said. "At the same time, we were hoping that decision would get overturned by Farm Workers Clinic but it didn't. They're not changing their course.
"We never wanted to compete with Farm Workers Clinic in terms of having providers in the area providing clinic services, but we have to now," Bambrick added. "We've been communicating with them and they're supportive of our recruitment efforts."
Part of Astria's immediate staffing plan was to bring back Dr. Carlos Dibble, an OB/GYN, and his wife, Raquel Dibble, a certified nurse/midwife. The couple worked in Toppenish in 2016 and sporadically since then, and had fond memories of the community, Raquel Dibble said.
"We do contract work, we travel for work, we go wherever they need help," she said. "So we spent almost a year here in 2016, and then we came back several times for some shorter periods. We hadn't been here for like two years.
"And when they called, saying, 'Hey, we need some help,' we knew that we love Toppenish, we love the people. We wanted to help and to try and make it successful, so we're happy to come back."
The Dibbles work at the three Astria family medical clinics in Toppenish, Union Gap and Zillah, and are on call for any deliveries needed at the Toppenish hospital, Raquel Dibble said, noting she has already delivered several babies since returning to the area.
She said midwives have been helping deliver babies since the early days of recorded history — although today's certified nurse midwives have a bachelor's degree in nursing and either a master's or doctorate degree.
Midwives are part of the long-term plan at Astria Toppenish Hospital, and the company is recruiting certified nurse midwives to staff it in the future, Bambrick said.
Dr. Anita Showalter also will be covering calls at the Family Maternity Center. A doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) who came to Yakima to teach at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, Showalter has opened a new women's health and OB/GYN clinic in Zillah and will be transitioning into full-time practice, she said.
"I'm really excited to be part of the community, to help with the shortage of OB/GYNs they have (in Toppenish)," Showalter said. "I want to make sure that women's health is a priority."
Bambrick was pleasantly surprised when Showalter opened her private women's health clinic, and Astria was eager to have her help with their long-term plan for the Toppenish hospital.
"That's an addition that we didn't expect. She opened the Zillah clinic on Dec. 1, so that was an immediate answer to the community's needs that we're really excited about," Bambrick said. "Dr. Showalter is very supportive of using nurse midwives as well, so it's the same model that we're all building toward. I feel like it's really cohesive and it's going to meet the needs of our community better than before."
Bambrick also pointed out that Astria's Sunnyside hospital continues to deliver babies, although Farm Workers Clinic personnel also do not deliver babies there.
Raquel Dibble praised the facilities of Astria's Family Maternity Center and the personnel she's worked with at the Toppenish hospital.
"An LDRP facility means labor, deliver, recover and postpartum all in the same room. So you labor in here, you deliver, you stay in this room, baby stays with you unless there's a problem," she said. "That's nice, you're not having a baby and then shipped off to the postpartum floor and then you pick up a whole new nurse.
"It's very personal and the nurses here are fabulous. I've worked at a lot of different hospitals and the nurses here are top-notch," she added.
New patients who are pregnant or planning to have a baby may visit www.astria.health to schedule an appointment at the company's Sunnyside, Toppenish, Union Gap or Zillah clinics.