Audits have found widespread overcharges and errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans.

 Dreamstime

Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors, with some plans overbilling the government more than $1,000 per patient a year on average.

Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013 and are the most recent reviews completed, were obtained exclusively by Kaiser Health News through a three-year Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, which was settled in late September.



