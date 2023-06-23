WENATCHEE — Yeyo’s Bakery will have a grand opening Sunday in Wenatchee.
Maria Castro opened the doors to the 3,000-square-foot space at 802 S. Wenatchee Ave. Wednesday in what was Sofi's Bakery.The new bakery is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. It's closed Tuesdays.
Daily homemade pastries, including cakes, custards and breads, are available throughout the day, as well as snacks, drinks, candies, chips and piñatas.
Besides buying in store, there's an option of ordering pastries.
Castro and her sister, Maura Castro, named the bakery after a family member.
“The name came from my mom because everyone called her 'Yeyo,' and we wanted to honor her,” Maura Castro said. Maura has helped Maria, the legal owner, open the bakery.
Their mom first introduced the sisters to baking in Michoacan, Mexico. After arriving in the United States, they continued learning with a friend, who also baked.
Maria Castro said she considers the bakery a family business because of the help she received from her family through donations, since the amount of the investment exceeded her budget expectations. She is leasing the place at an undisclosed amount.
"We don't have an exact amount of how much we have put in, but if we calculate, it's more than expected," Maria Castro said. "We got a business loan and family members have supported us."
Maria Castro hired two employees, but is "hoping to hire more employees, and give people more opportunities for jobs."
Besides baking, Maria Castro said she enjoys serving her customers and making them happy.
"I get a lot of satisfaction bringing people food and socializing with the customers. I also like receiving constructive criticism because it helps us grow," she said.
On the other hand, Maura Castro said she likes helping others.
"The bakery can offer jobs for other people and it can help what's most important to me, my family," she said.
Both Maria and Maura said they worry about everything since the bakery is new, but they're most worried about not pleasing everyone.
"Since we're just starting, everything worries me, especially the customers. They can be special sometimes. Another thing are the high prices, but mostly not satisfying the customers," Maria Castro said.
Maria and Maura Castro said they hope to establish a clientele, try new things, and to innovate.
"We hope to be a bakery that people like to go to and that we can try new recipes," Maria Castro said.
This article and headline have been updated to help clearly identify the owner of Yeyo's Bakery.
