WENATCHEE — Yeyo’s Bakery will have a grand opening Sunday in Wenatchee.

Maria Castro opened the doors to the 3,000-square-foot space at 802 S. Wenatchee Ave. Wednesday in what was Sofi's Bakery.The new bakery is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. It's closed Tuesdays.



