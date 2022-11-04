WENATCHEE— A trendy lobby with wireless charging tabletops, rooms with smart TVs, an electric vehicle charging station. It's all part of the new Avid Hotel that opened Oct. 18 at 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The hotel, part of IHG family of hotels, sits on the site of the now demolished Value Inn.
Lisa Martin is the general manager for the new hotel and has over 30 years of experience working in the hotel industry. She describes the new hotel as “fresh”.
Martin said that she thinks young people are going to love it the most. “It’s very modern, minimalistic and affordable,” she said.
The pet-friendly hotel has a lobby full with modern style seating, wireless charging tabletop counters for guests to hang out at. There’s also a small snack shop in the lobby with beverages and snacks.
Martin describes the breakfast is “grab-and-go” style but with popular brand items and a few hot food items like a hot sandwich and egg bites.
There are 95 units in the four-story building. Each room is designed to be sound resistant and has modern style blackout curtains. “Avid is big on having its guests have good sleep while they’re here,” said Martin.
All the rooms have a smart TV so guests can easily stream their own entertainment from their phones or other smart devices.
The hotel is also accessible for guests in wheelchairs and the hearing impaired.
Some rooms have wheelchair accommodations such as bigger doors, a shower bench and wider pathways for wheelchairs.
Other rooms have doorbells that flick the lights to alert hearing impaired guests.
The gym contains treadmills, battle ropes, and dumbbells with a wide range of weight. The pool and spa is expected to be completed by the end of December.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone