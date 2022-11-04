Avid Hotel

The Avid Hotel at 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave. has opened. 

 World photo/Gabriel Garcia

WENATCHEE— A trendy lobby with wireless charging tabletops, rooms with smart TVs, an electric vehicle charging station. It's all part of the new Avid Hotel that opened Oct. 18 at 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave.

The hotel, part of IHG family of hotels, sits on the site of the now demolished Value Inn.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

