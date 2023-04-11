SPOKANE — Avista Corp. announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to purchase renewable natural gas from a company that captures methane from landfills and food-processing facilities.

The deal is with Pine Creek RNG, which has two projects in Richland, one in Elberta, Utah, and another in Waterloo, Iowa.



