SPOKANE — Avista implemented "temporary unplanned power outages," otherwise known as rolling blackouts, Monday in the Inland Northwest as record heat puts a "strain on the electric system," the utility said in a news release.
More than 5,700 Avista customers in parts of Spokane were without power as of about 5:45 p.m., down from as many as approximately 8,200 earlier in the day. The company has asked people to conserve energy as a prolonged period of high temperatures sets in.
Avista did not immediately return a request for additional comment to explain the situation.
Outages were first reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in areas around the Nevada-Lidgerwood neighborhood, between East Hawthone Road south to East Wellesley Avenue, according to Avista's outage map. A total of 4,865 customers were affected as of 2 p.m.; by 5:30 p.m., power was still out for approximately 1,600 people in that area.
Meanwhile, another outage was reported around 3:10 p.m. Monday in parts of West Spokane, stretching from around Spokane Falls Community College to the southern end of Latah Valley.
"As a state and federally regulated utility, Avista is required to reduce electric load on the system when certain system thresholds are met," Casey Fielder, an Avista spokesperson, said in a statement. "In certain areas, these thresholds have been met rather quickly, and to meet the requirement, power has been turned off temporarily."
With 8,227 customers without power in Spokane as of 3:30 p.m., the blackouts may not mark the end of Avista's troubles keeping up with demand.
Avista is asking electric customers to reduce their usage with temperatures expected to eclipse 100 degrees this week.
The energy company is calling for customers to reduce electricity use from 1 to 8 p.m. through Thursday. Similar conservation requests may follow as needed, Avista said in Monday's announcement.
Avista representatives said the high temperatures are straining the electric system, which serves 400,000 customers across a 30,000-square-mile territory in Eastern Washington, North Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon.
"Avista always works with our customers to use energy efficiently and to conserve energy where possible, and we will count on that partnership as we all manage through this heat wave together," Dennis Vermillion, Avista's president and CEO, said in a statement.
On Avista's end, the company manages the system in the summer months by shifting electricity load to accommodate increased usage in certain areas, according to Monday's announcement.
Avista is advising customers to consider the following:
- Reduce the use of air conditioning and other large electrical appliances. Avista advised setting the thermostat as high as possible while still maintaining comfort.
- Use a box fan to cool when possible.
- Reduce the use of heat-producing appliances, such as dishwashers, ovens, ranges and dryers.
- Keep drapes and blinds closed during the day.
- Use an outdoor barbecue grill.
- Use small electric appliances or a microwave instead of the stove or oven.
- Replace air conditioning filters frequently and make sure central air conditioning units are clear of debris.
For information, visit myavista.com. Avista customers who need support during the heat wave can call 211 or visit wa211.org or 211.idaho.gov.