What are you seeing as the impact of the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes?
— Greg Oakes, Cashmere Valley Bank president and CEO
“Well, the mortgage refinance business is gone. That has impacted everyone in that business. Rents, both commercial and residential, are rising so demand for credit is steady.
"For deposits … not much yet. Deposit growth has slowed to a trickle, but that is mostly attributed to the end of all the fiscal stimulus. At some point I expect increased competition for deposits and that will increase our funding costs and hurt our margins that are currently improving but have been under siege for the last decade due to zero-interest FED policies.”
— Carla Cicero, Numerica president and CEO
“Our mortgage lending team has seen a decline in home loan applications these past few months. Rising interest rates can make it harder for people to afford housing.
“We’ve also seen a change in consumer demand for loans and a shift toward adjustable rate mortgage products. For some members, these are more attractive than long-term, fixed-rate loans. Numerica is nimble and quick to adjust when the environment changes around us.”
— Michael Machado, Peoples Bank senior vice president and commercial market leader
“The biggest impact we see is to short-term borrowing, such as lines of credit or credit card balances that are based on the prime rate which hits the bottom line quickly. For a healthy company it can be absorbed, but for those already struggling, the extra interest expense is a burden on top of other inflation factors like wages, and COGS (Cost of Goods Sold). That said, we are optimistic that long-term rates may come back down in response to recession concerns.”
What are the banking industry's challenges moving forward?
— Chris Befumo, U.S. Bank’s Washington branch banking market leader
"From a recruiting standpoint, finding qualified, customer-centric employees has been difficult and once we have them, retaining them can be an issue. Many great employees are looking for home-based positions.”
— Michael Machado, Peoples Bank senior vice president and commercial market leader
“Rising interest rates and a tight labor market are some of the challenges we’re currently facing and expect will remain for some time. We are also working hard to support our customers as they deal with these and other industry-specific challenges.
“Another challenge we face is the increasing sophistication and magnitude of fraud from social engineering, phishing and other scams. We are constantly working to enhance our data security systems, while educating customers about the most common scams and fraud tactics. Anyone can be victim to a scam, and we take education, awareness, and protection very seriously.”
— Jenny Shields, director of public and media relations, Center for Community Self-Help
“In the year ahead, we will continue to work intensely to knock down barriers to wealth building by working families, such as by helping members to repair blemished credit, buy a first home or obtain scarce capital for a small business. We will continue to be a strong source of financial opportunity for people of color, women, rural residents and immigrants who contribute to our communities."
— Desmond Nwoke, JPMorgan Chase executive director, market director of Banking Central Washington
“Branches are critically important to our customers. Our branches are our storefront and are key to how we establish and retain customer relationships. In 2021, we became the first bank to have branches in all lower 48 states. We continue to optimize our branch network as customers’ needs evolve.
“Our goal is not to have the most branches — but to have the right branches, in more communities, serving the financial needs of our customers.”
— Greg Oakes, Cashmere Valley Bank president and CEO
“Wages have risen rapidly. We continue to offer full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits, all of which is costing a lot more than it used to.
“Keeping up with data security and fraud requires new systems, software and people. You have no choice in this area. The industry continues to invent bigger, better, faster solutions and there is lots of pressure from regulators to have solid defenses against those people who wish to do us harm.
“The national housing shortage means more units of all types are needed. The post-pandemic economy is seeing solid demand in the brick-and-mortar restaurants and retail, so that spurs borrowing.
“If the Fed continues to see stubbornly high inflation, a recession is likely and that will hurt the consumer. The Fed has acknowledged that fact and sees inflation fighting as a higher priority than the consumer’s financial condition.
“I disagree with the market's recent position that inflation has peaked and rates will start coming back down next year. Many of the drivers of inflation are out of the Fed's control and may not respond to rate increases. Geopolitical issues, supply chain challenges and an administration that is hostile to the fossil fuel industry has nothing to do with interest rates.”
How is Wenatchee Valley’s economy evolving?
— Greg Oakes, Cashmere Valley Bank president and CEO
"In the past it seems we were always a little slower, less volatile and primarily agriculture-based. I see that changing. While we still do not have the industry that exists in the I-5 corridor, we do have growing tourism and growth in the tech sector. Much of our non-farm employment is in services and construction. And clearly people are moving here. The baby boom generation is leaving the city and seeking places like Wenatchee and other parts of Eastern Washington."