WENATCHEE — Tranquility Day Spa, which has pampered clients with massages, facials, nails and hair styling services since 2009 at 530 Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee, opened this week in its new location — 735 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The remodeled, 3,000-square-foot space is convenient for clients, with more parking and an updated building, owner Janice Barnes said.
She had been looking for a new location for several months before signing a lease on the building most recently occupied by Renew Salon, which moved in late June. Those who have been around for longer might recall it as home to Valley Feed, recognizable for having a horse on the roof, she said.
“The new location brings us a promise of success and new growth,” Barnes said of the business that has grown from having three employees in 2009 to 10 in 2021.
Barnes said the past year’s challenges included being shut down for nearly four months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business survived thanks to loyal clients and dedicated staff members.
“We had clients continuing to purchase online gift certificates and buying products through our website online store,” she said. It helped that her 24/7 online booking service and online store already were in place through the spa’s website.
“It was rough but we made it. Once we got to reopen, our clients were so excited and happy to be back at the spa,” she said.
Barnes and the Tranquility Day Spa staff revamped the operation once the restrictions eased to include all the COVID-19 precautions.
“We took the pandemic very seriously. We added sneeze guards to all the nail tables. We had the pedicure area separated for safety. We didn’t have a lot of clients waiting in the lobby, and disposable masks were furnished to clients and staff,” she said.
It didn’t take long for clients to return.
“We have been heavily booked since we reopened and clients have told us how happy they are to be back and thank us for being so clean and sanitary. We thoroughly sanitize between each client and all areas, then again before closing,” she said.
In preparation for the move to the new location, Barnes closed the doors in East Wenatchee on June 26 and reopened Tuesday at the “new and improved” space.
The website and phone numbers remain the same — wenatcheespa.com, (509) 884-4900.