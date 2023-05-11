LEAVENWORTH — A newly rebranded hotel in Leavenworth, Hotel Leavenworth, recently announced its full renovation was complete.
The 1906-era building at 633 Front St. was called the Bavarian Ritz Hotel. Rob Ahrens, owner and general manager, bought it in November 2022.
It took nearly six months to renovate it into a modern, elevated, lodge-style hotel that still maintained the historic elements, artwork, and old-world charm, according to a Wednesday release.
“As we unveil and welcome guests to the new Hotel Leavenworth, I take great pride in seeing the outcome of our renovation project. Redesigning and rebuilding every detail of the hotel has been a labor of love, patience, and determination for me. The hotel’s ideal location in the heart of this beloved town and community holds special significance for me and my family,” Ahrens stated in a Wednesday press release.
"It was a lot of work," Ahrens said in an interview. He worked on the renovations himself with his cousin and subcontractors. "I'm so happy to be done with the work so I can just focus on the business side of things."
The dog-friendly boutique hotel has 16 rooms with electric fireplaces in each room, and some rooms are equipped with jetted, jacuzzi tubs. Rooms also include refrigerators and microwaves. Sizes range from 200 square feet to a two-bedroom suite. There is a sun deck for guests with views of the Cascade Mountains and the Wenatchee River.
Room rates depend on the season, higher in summer and winter. Check hotelleavenworth.com for current rates.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone