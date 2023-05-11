Hotel Leavenworth

Inside a renovated room at Hotel Leavenworth.

 Provided photo/Hotel Leavenworth
Download PDF Hotel
Hotel Leavenworth at 633 Front St. recently finished its remodel.

LEAVENWORTH — A newly rebranded hotel in Leavenworth, Hotel Leavenworth, recently announced its full renovation was complete.

The 1906-era building at 633 Front St. was called the Bavarian Ritz Hotel. Rob Ahrens, owner and general manager, bought it in November 2022.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?