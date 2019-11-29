EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board will find out Dec. 17 whether contractors are more interested now than they were this spring in building a host of construction projects across six school campuses.
The projects, estimated to total $18 million, include 20 new classrooms, four cafeterias and other improvements as part of the district’s grade reconfiguration shift that puts kindergarten through sixth grade in the elementary schools and creates two junior high schools for grades 7-9, which requires a transition of Sterling Intermediate for kindergarten through seventh grade into Sterling Junior High for grades 7-9.
The projects were advertised for bid in April in the hope of having construction start during the summer. No contractors bid on the projects, though, which was late in the season to attract interest.
The plan announced in June was to wait until January to try it again in the hopes that contractors would be more interested. The district decided this fall to move the timeline up a couple months. NAC Architecture started advertising the bids in November. They are due at 4 p.m. Dec. 17.
The school board has scheduled a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 to review and approve the construction bids.
If a contractor is hired, construction is expected to start in spring 2020, with all the pieces complete before the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The construction details and reconfiguration timeline are available on the district’s website, wwrld.us/2WvHp0z.
The list includes projects at Rock Island, Lee, Grant, Kenroy and Cascade elementary schools and Clovis Point Intermediate School. It also includes a concessions building at Eastmont High School.