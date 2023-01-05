CES 2022 in Las Vegas

A BMW iX Flow with color-shifting material is displayed during CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday. 

 Reuters/Steve Marcus

LAS VEGAS — BMW AG has unveiled a prototype for a car that talks like a human being, changes colors to suit the driver's mood and has no screens on its dashboard.

The German luxury automaker's BMW i Vision Dee, revealed at a splashy kickoff on Wednesday evening for the CES conference, previews technology that Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said would be put into production in 2025. BMW plans to launch a new lineup of electric vehicles, which it is calling the Neue Klasse, or new class.



