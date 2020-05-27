SEATTLE — Classified as essential workers, Boeing employees have continued to go into the aircraft factories for weeks, weighing risks to the safety of themselves and their loved ones against the need for a paycheck, and relying on the efficacy of newly defined company safety protocols. So far, so good.
Five weeks after factory workers returned to work at Boeing following a pandemic-driven shutdown, the safety measures the company put in place have largely worked and constrained the spread of the COVID-19 infection.
The coronavirus has delivered catastrophic economic damage to Boeing's business. Management has announced thousands of job cuts — with details of the initial round of local layoffs expected as early as this week.
Yet controlling the virus spread within the workforce, at least for now, is Boeing's tentative first step toward stability.
It's not easy. Inside the airplane factories, workers are coping with a strangely isolating workplace, where the coronavirus threat demands that they be masked and gloved and avoid physical contact with each other.
On the flight line in Renton, where crews are working outdoors to rewire each already built but still grounded 737 MAX to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wiring separation requirements, an inspector described a feeling of familylike connection and protectiveness among his work crew.
They work together rewiring each MAX over two days, then another plane is rolled into their stall and they repeat. Familiar with each other's home circumstances and their adherence to precautions, they have contact with few other employees.
"We trust the people in our crew," the inspector said. "We're trying to keep our distance. Everyone wants to be safe. The last thing you want is to bring this home to your family."
"If someone new shows up at our stall, it's 20 questions," he added. "Why are you here? Do you have kids at home? What are they doing to maintain social distancing?"
Like all the shop-floor employees interviewed for this story, he asked not to be identified because he spoke without company authorization.
Though Boeing's sprawling factories are difficult environments to regulate, company data shows just nine current active COVID-19 cases among employees at its Puget Sound-area facilities and one more at Moses Lake for a total of 10 in the Washington state workforce of approximately 71,000 people.
On the lookout for workplace transmission
Spokesperson Jessica Kowal said that in the weeks since workers returned to the factories — mirroring what's occurred in the Puget Sound-area population as a whole — Boeing's local "case rates have remained stable or declined."
She said there are not only fewer cases, but when new cases arise they have many fewer close contacts because employees are mostly adhering to the safety standards.
"By and large, people recognize this is important," she said.
Jon Holden, district 751 president of the International Association of Machinists (IAM), said the union is watching closely for any shift from transmission of the virus within the local community to transmission within the workplace.
"So far, we haven't seen that," said Holden. "That's critical to us. It will be a different story if we see large flare-ups in different shops ... We are monitoring that closely and looking for signs of that."
Some more vulnerable employees continue to fear for their health, especially around teammates who aren't strictly observing the safety measures. Yet, interviews with a range of workers who previously expressed worry about conditions in the factories suggest a positive shift and that most employees are taking the coronavirus precautions seriously.
For everyone, wearing the masks all day and conforming to the other restrictions is a burden.
"It's a pain in the butt," said a mechanic on the 777 line in Everett. "It slows everything down."
Yet he said the dramatic cut to Boeing's jet production rates due to the economic impact of the coronavirus has taken the pressure off.
Boeing's factory cleaning regimen, which he found inadequate previously, has stepped up: "Now they are actually doing it," he said.
Layoffs imminent
Even as the spread of the virus seems to have been checked inside Boeing, providing some relief to employees, the economic devastation it has inflicted on the company's business still looms over every head.
Employees are bracing for the first round of layoff notices this week. Boeing has already said it plans to cut more than 15% of its local workforce, via a combination of retirements, and voluntary and involuntary layoffs.
About 1,200 IAM members accepted the voluntary layoff package recently offered, said the IAM's Holden. That won't be enough to avoid involuntary layoffs. Boeing wants to cut upward of 10,000 jobs locally.
"We are concerned about the involuntary layoffs and how deep it goes," said Holden. "I'm waiting to hear."
One older employee, a mechanic who works on the 737 MAX inside the Renton factory, unlike most of the others interviewed, said he's unhappy with the safety conditions.
He has an underlying health condition that leaves him vulnerable to COVID-19 and anxious about the risks. He is constantly annoyed by workmates failing to keep 6 feet away or not wearing their masks properly.
He said some employees view the coronavirus "as some kind of made-up political ploy." He's found managers unsympathetic when he has complained.
"I don't feel safe," he said.
Yet he said he couldn't afford to volunteer for a layoff.
"It's not a good time in the economy to retire," he said. "I've got to suck it up and stay away from people."