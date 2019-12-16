SEATTLE — Nine months after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the 737 MAX, Boeing finally pulled the plug on the jet’s production Monday. The company announced it’s temporarily halting the assembly lines in Renton from January, with no specified timeline for a restart.
However, there is good news for the 12,000-strong Renton workforce: Boeing will preserve their jobs by keeping some on 737 work and redeploying the rest to other facilities in the region.
“During this time, it is our plan that affected employees will continue 737-related work, or be temporarily assigned to other teams in Puget Sound,” Boeing said in a statement.
“We believe this decision is least disruptive to maintaining long-term production system and supply chain health,” the statement said.
The company said that during the slowdown in production over the past nine months, it’s been able to fix issues with the production system and allow suppliers that were lagging to catch up, and it intends to have some employees working on efforts to sustain those gains.
A Boeing insider briefed on the decision said the Renton factory’s manufacturing operation is Boeing’s “crown jewel.”
“It’s an amazing facility,” he said. “You try to keep the team together as best you can. They all still have jobs.”
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” he added. “We care about our workforce.”
The insider said Boeing didn’t announce any timeline for the production stoppage because it has no control over the jet’s return to service. “The FAA has a lot more control than we do,” he said. “When it’s time to get back, we will.”
Though Boeing had been hoping for approval to fly the MAX again by year end, last week FAA Administrator Steve Dickson pushed that expectation into next year and told told Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to back away from public statements suggesting otherwise.
Officials privately identified mid-February as the new target for FAA clearance. Assuming no further slips in the schedule, that still extends the MAX’s grounding to almost a year. The MAX was grounded worldwide on March 13 following two fatal crashes in just over four months killed 346 people.
Boeing’s statement said the decision to stop production “is driven by a number of factors, including the extension of certification into 2020, the uncertainty about the timing and conditions of return to service and global training approvals, and the importance of ensuring that we can prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft.”
In a message that went out Monday afternoon to Renton employees, the new head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, wrote that “over the next few weeks, we will continue to assess the appropriate duration of the production suspension.”
Boeing “will prioritize the delivery of completed aircraft rather than feeding more airplanes into production,” he wrote.
The company’s announcement left many details unanswered, in particular the likely financial hit Boeing will have to take and the impact on suppliers.
Because Boeing’s ongoing costs during the shutdown period will be spread over many fewer aircraft than previously projected, the company will have to announce some allowance for the extra costs in its accounting, in addition to likely write-offs to cover compensation to suppliers and airlines for the extension of the grounding.
Through October, Boeing had already projected $2.7 billion in extra costs due to the previous 20% production cut, in addition to a $5.6 billion write-off to cover compensation to suppliers and customers.
On Monday, Boeing said it won’t provide information on the financial consequences of the production suspension until it releases its fourth quarter earnings results in late January.
For the 737’s global supply chain, the stoppage in Renton is potentially very disruptive. But Boeing gave no information about how that will be handled.
Some major suppliers have contracts that require Boeing to continue to take delivery of their parts, and to pay for them. Others may have to suspend their own production.
Leading aerospace industry analyst Richard Aboulafia of the Teal Group pointed Monday to the sustained dip in air traffic growth this year as another factor that may have influenced the temporary halt to 737 production.
After a decade of booming aviation growth, peaking at 7.6% in 2017 and 6.5% in 2018, this year traffic growth has slowed dramatically and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) now forecasts just 4.2% growth this year.
If this trend continues, perhaps matched by low oil prices, that would produce “a seriously painful bust cycle” for aircraft manufacturers in 2021, Aboulafia believes.
More than 700 MAX aircraft are now grounded worldwide, with nearly 400 of those built since the grounding parked and awaiting delivery. Cutting back on the number of jets built makes sense to avoid a larger glut of grounded MAXs coming back into the market, Aboulafia wrote. That could create “a capacity avalanche exactly when airlines really didn’t want it,” he said.