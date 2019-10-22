SEATTLE — After the release Friday of an instant message chat between two senior Boeing pilots, the jet maker faced skepticism when, two days later, it denied it had suppressed what seemed like early evidence that its 737 MAX flight control system had "run rampant" during simulator testing in 2016.
But Boeing's defense stands up, according to three sources who spoke to the Seattle Times on Monday — two citing direct knowledge of inside information about the matter and the third an expert pilot from outside the company analyzing the flight details in the chat.
The bottom line is that the erratic behavior described in the 2016 chat by 737 MAX chief technical pilot Mark Forkner revealed a software bug in the MAX flight simulator he was using, a pilot training machine that he and his colleagues were then fine-tuning to get it ready for the MAX's entry into service.
It was not evidence of the flaws that later showed up on the real airplane's new flight-control system — known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — that caused the fatal crashes of the jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
The question is important because the release of the messages sparked a furor with members of Congress and regulators, raising new doubts about Boeing's integrity and transparency just as it prepares to seek approval to put the long-grounded MAX back into commercial service.
A former senior pilot at Boeing, who worked with Forkner in a similar role and who has direct knowledge of the type of simulator evaluations that Forkner was preparing at that time, said that the flight parameters mentioned in the chat indicate clearly that MCAS could not possibly have been engaging, even though the simulator faults made it seem so.
Furthermore, he added, it would have been impossible for Forkner to have been flying in the simulator any pattern similar to the accident flights, in both of which MCAS was triggered by a faulty angle of attack signal.
"I can tell you 100%, he couldn't have been flying the scenario that occurred on the accident airplanes, because there was no physical way in that simulator to shut off one angle of attack sensor," said the senior pilot, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he doesn't wish to be drawn into the Department of Justice's ongoing criminal investigation of the 737 MAX.
Bjorn Fehrm, an aerospace engineer and former fighter pilot who now is an analyst with Leeham.net and who has publicly criticized the MCAS design, concurred that the altitude and airspeed Forkner cited when the simulator flight controls went haywire rule out a real engagement of MCAS and indicate instead a glitch in the simulator.
"He was in normal flight. What's wrong with the original MCAS design is not apparent when flying normally," said Fehrm. "That said to me, this is just a simulator implementation issue."
The problem Forkner identified in the simulator "was logged contemporaneously" apart from his chat messages, according to a third source familiar with the relevant documents, and Boeing afterward fixed the simulator software.
"The issue was not experienced in later sessions," said this source, who also asked for anonymity because he's involved in one of the MAX investigations. "The issue could not be re-created in mid-December."
Boeing faced an epic public-relations disaster last Friday when a congressional committee released the text of the chat, in which Forkner described to his colleague Patrik Gustavsson a MAX simulator session that day in mid-November 2016 when MCAS started pushing the nose down, or "trimming" the jet.
"It's running rampant in the sim on me," Forkner wrote. "I'm levelling off at like 4000 ft, 230 knots and the plane is trimming itself like craxy (sic). I'm like, WHAT?"
"Granted, I suck at flying, but even this was egregious," Forkner added.
Forkner also stated that since MCAS had evolved from its initial design and now —"Shocker AlerT," as he put it — activates at low speed as well as in the originally intended high-speed scenarios, he "basically lied to the regulators (unknowingly)."
The disclosure understandably drew outrage from members of Congress, airline pilot unions and aviation experts who interpreted it as clear evidence that Boeing knew before the MAX entered passenger service that MCAS could behave erratically and dangerously.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had not been informed of the document, which Boeing had provided to the Department of Justice last February, the month before the second MAX crash. On Friday, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson sent an angry letter to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg demanding an explanation.
Both Fehrm and the former senior Boeing pilot also initially reacted with dismay, until they read the transcript of the chat. Then their knowledge of flying and of the way simulators are developed led both to a different conclusion.
Fehrm has harshly criticized Boeing's original design of MCAS and says that he has "a real problem with Boeing's culture."
"I'm all for criticizing when it's due," he said. "But you have to be fair."