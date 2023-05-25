FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of Boeing planes

Boeing 777X and Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplanes are seen parked in an aerial view at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S, June 1, 2022. 

 REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

SEATTLE — Boeing Co has started delivering reworked 737 jets to customers after a manufacturing snafu forced a brief halt but the top end of its full-year free cash flow forecast was a “bit pressured”, its finance chief said on Thursday.

The resumption should help achieve the goal of 400-450 deliveries of the jet this year, a target closely watched by investors as the planemaker looks to recover from successive crises caused by two fatal crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic.



