Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in late 2020. Boeing still stores some of its 737 MAX planes at the Moses Lake airport.

 Reuters file photo/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Boeing Co. will pay $200 million to settle civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors about its 737 MAX, which was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes killed 346 people, the agency said on Thursday.

Boeing knew after the first crash that a flight control system posed a safety issue, but assured the public that the 737 MAX airplane was "as safe as any that has ever flown the skies," the SEC said in announcing the settlement.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?