A Shanghai Airlines Boeing 737 MAX parked among other grounded MAXs across from Boeing Field on the west side of Marginal Way in June 2020.

SEATTLE — Boeing's top executives said Thursday they will begin to resell some of the 737 MAXs built for Chinese airlines, a signal of impatience with the protracted closure of the Chinese aviation market.

About 150 MAXs meant for China are in storage, some parked for more than three years, as the Chinese government continues to block deliveries of the jets.



