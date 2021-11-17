SEATTLE — On the third day of the Dubai Air Show, Boeing finally landed a big deal: Indian startup Akasa Air ordered 72 single-aisle 737 MAX jets.
Otherwise, the first big aviation show since the COVID-19 pandemic locked down the industry in early 2020 has been a showcase for a newly ascendant and confident Airbus.
Boeing's European rival booked several blockbuster orders and launched a large freighter jet that threatens to break open Boeing's lock on the air cargo market.
And though the giant new 777X jet performed an impressive aerial display at the show, making its mark with a steeply banking flight routine, key customer Emirates expressed dissatisfaction with Boeing's delayed and uncertain 777X delivery schedule.
The new order from Akasa is a boost for the MAX as Boeing struggles to get that program back on track following the almost two-year grounding and then the setback from the industry downturn.
The order could be worth as much as $3.3 billion based on market pricing data from aircraft valuation firm Avitas, assuming standard discounts. However, the jet manufacturers never reveal their pricing on individual deals and it's possible that in the current industry downturn, Boeing discounted the price even more heavily.
Akasa Air is a new low-cost carrier that expects to start flying next year in the Indian market, where airlines have struggled for some years.
Full-service airline Jet Airways, a reliable Boeing customer, went bankrupt and ceased operations in 2019. The Indian government has agreed to sell debt-burdened flag carrier Air India to Tata Sons, owner of the leading Indian conglomerate, in the hope of a recovery in private hands.
And while Airbus in 2006 backed highly successful low-cost startup Indigo, now the largest airline in India, Boeing in 2005 backed startup SpiceJet as its low-cost champion, only to see it stumble badly and contract a decade later.
Boeing must hope that Akasa will revive its fortunes on the subcontinent, where low-cost air travel is expected to boom again as pandemic restrictions lift.
Boeing Vice President Mike Fleming said Boeing has completed the critical design review of enhancements to the flight controls that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency requires Boeing to implement before the largest model of the jet, the MAX 10, is certified.
In a briefing in Dubai, Fleming said Boeing will flight test the improvements on the 737-10 next year.
Then once the MAX 10 enters service, which is planned for 2023, he said "we'll look into retrofitting" the flight control enhancements to the earlier MAX models currently flying today.
The improvements include a new system check on the airplane's angle-of-attack sensors and a switch to silence an erroneous stick shaker.
In both MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, a faulty reading in a single angle-of-attack sensor, which measures the angle between the wing and the oncoming air stream, activated poorly designed flight-control software — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System — that repeatedly pushed down the nose of each jet until it crashed.
To get MAX planes back in the air, Boeing fixed how MCAS operated and also redesigned the activation of the system so that the angle-of-attack sensors on either side of the fuselage compared readings and did not trigger MCAS if they disagreed.
That was enough to win approval for the MAX to return to service. However, EASA wanted an even more robust check designed for introduction as soon as possible.
Boeing's solution is not a third angle-of-attack sensor, as is standard on the rival Airbus A320 jet family. Instead, it has designed monitors of the various air data systems that will cross-check each other and catch an erroneous AOA indication.