Chief executives of the country's largest banks testify at a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing on "Annual Oversight of the Nation's Largest Banks," on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Sept. 22. 

 Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Bank of America Corp chief executive officer Brian Moynihan said activity in the U.S. housing market will probably slow for two years as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, according to an interview Tuesday on CNN.

"This is the toughest thing, because you have to slow down the economy, you have to slow down inflation, and the way you do that is raising interest rates," Moynihan said, referring to the Fed's actions. "The intended outcome of their policies doesn't feel good when you're trying to buy a home."