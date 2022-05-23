Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — The top prize at this year's Flywheel Investment Conference went to Seattle-based company, BrainSpace, receiving $220,000.

The 2022 Flywheel Conference had 77 companies apply to compete for the largest investment fund to date, according to a news release.

The Flywheel Investment Conference was held at the Stanley Civic Center in downtown Wenatchee on Thursday. It's an annual event that raises exposure and resources for a variety of startups across the state. The conference is organized by NCW Tech Alliance in partnership with the Flywheel Angel Network which provides the investment offering.

BrainSpace award

Caitlin Morse, CEO of BrainSpace, received a $220,000 as the winner of the 2022 Flywheel Investment Conference. 

BrainSpace is a startup looking to modernize and improve the health outcomes of neuro-ICU patients by developing new hardware and software, according to a news release. The company's first product will be used in the hospital to manage severe traumatic brain injury, stroke, dementia and surgical recovery.

Steve Mantle

Steve Mantle, CEO of inov8.ag, received a $50,000 relocation offer at Thursday's Flywheel Investment Conference — if they decided to bring their business to Chelan or Douglas counties. It's currently based in Walla Walla. Mantle's company was also awarded $5,000 as the winner of the Audience Favorite competition. 

Walla Walla company, innov8.ag, received a $50,000 relocation offer if they move their business to Chelan or Douglas counties, according to a news release. The company is focused on helping farmers grow more in fewer acres through machine learning and AI-based insights, according to a news release.

The company was also awarded $5,000 in an Audience Favorite cash prize after receiving the majority of online votes in the competition.

Jason Puracal award

Jason Puracal, ZILA Works, was awarded $50,000 in an investment from the Flywheel Angel Network. 

ZILA Works received a $50,000 investment offer from the Flywheel Angel Network. The Renton-based startup is developing a patented industrial bioplastic to help manufacturers lower their carbon footprint. 



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

