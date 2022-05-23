Steve Mantle, CEO of inov8.ag, received a $50,000 relocation offer at Thursday's Flywheel Investment Conference — if they decided to bring their business to Chelan or Douglas counties. It's currently based in Walla Walla. Mantle's company was also awarded $5,000 as the winner of the Audience Favorite competition.
WENATCHEE — The top prize at this year's Flywheel Investment Conference went to Seattle-based company, BrainSpace, receiving $220,000.
The 2022 Flywheel Conference had 77 companies apply to compete for the largest investment fund to date, according to a news release.
The Flywheel Investment Conference was held at the Stanley Civic Center in downtown Wenatchee on Thursday. It's an annual event that raises exposure and resources for a variety of startups across the state. The conference is organized by NCW Tech Alliance in partnership with the Flywheel Angel Network which provides the investment offering.
BrainSpace is a startup looking to modernize and improve the health outcomes of neuro-ICU patients by developing new hardware and software, according to a news release. The company's first product will be used in the hospital to manage severe traumatic brain injury, stroke, dementia and surgical recovery.
Walla Walla company, innov8.ag, received a $50,000 relocation offer if they move their business to Chelan or Douglas counties, according to a news release. The company is focused on helping farmers grow more in fewer acres through machine learning and AI-based insights, according to a news release.
The company was also awarded $5,000 in an Audience Favorite cash prize after receiving the majority of online votes in the competition.
ZILA Works received a $50,000 investment offer from the Flywheel Angel Network. The Renton-based startup is developing a patented industrial bioplastic to help manufacturers lower their carbon footprint.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
MALAGA — Quiet, peaceful Malaga, known as home to Three Lakes Golf Course, orchards, a winery and "as that place you pass through on the way to Alcoa," has become a focal point of growth and development in Chelan County.