JOHN DAY DAM — Barge travel across the John Day Dam lock continues to be slower than normal due to a broken guidewheel, which helps move the lock gate along concrete walls.
Though located far downriver from Walla Walla, the slowdown at John Day Dam could be felt by grain growers in the Walla Walla Valley, said Chris Peha, CEO of the Walla Walla-based Northwest Grain Growers.
"We move roughly 80% of our crops down the Columbia/Snake river system, and the John Day outage impacts all of NWGG barge shipments," Peha wrote in an email.
The John Day Dam, on the Columbia River between Arlington, Oregon, and The Dalles, features one of many navigational locks that allow commercial barges carrying Eastern Washington's grains and some other crops to the coast for export.
About a fifth of the nation's commerce is shipped through the lock system, and the Columbia River is the No. 1 export gateway for wheat, barley and West Coast mineral bulk, according to a release.
Travel across the lock was put on hold for a little more than a day after the broken guidewheel was discovered Monday, July 25.
By the evening of Tuesday, July 26, a temporary fix was found and traffic resumed, but it is still taking about twice as long as normal for commercial vessels to pass through, said Tom Conning, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District.
This transportation snarl comes just as harvest is kicking into high gear in the Walla Walla Valley.
"We are anticipating a larger than average crop and will we need to ship about 10 million bushels (80 barges) of wheat down the river during harvest just to keep our elevator doors open for our farmers," Peha wrote.
While there are alternative ways to transport grains to market, they aren't great, Peha said. The rail system is backed up, and there is a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, he wrote.
"Any outage or delay in reopening the lock would have a major impact on our producers and the entire industry," he wrote.
No acute cause of the broken guidewheel has been determined, Conning said, and it instead appears that the damage was caused by wear and tear.
The Army Corps hopes to salvage some components from the broken guidewheel and fully repair the system sometime in early August.
