JOHN DAY DAM — Barge travel across the John Day Dam lock continues to be slower than normal due to a broken guidewheel, which helps move the lock gate along concrete walls.

Though located far downriver from Walla Walla, the slowdown at John Day Dam could be felt by grain growers in the Walla Walla Valley, said Chris Peha, CEO of the Walla Walla-based Northwest Grain Growers.



