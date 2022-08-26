Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Perhaps the one thing that could make a slice of cake better is a glass of bubbling champagne.

Cake Chic Studio introduced a champagne bar element, “Bubbly By Cake Chic,” in May. The shop operated solely as a cake bakery for around 12 years, according to owner Jodi Johnston. She said she still runs the cake portion, while her daughter, Stephannie Torres, handles the champagne.



Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?