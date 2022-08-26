Cake Chic Studio owner Jodi Johnston places a signature birthday cake into a display. The shop operated as a cake bakery for around 12 years before introducing a champagne bar element, Bubbly by Cake Chic, in May. Cakes remain part of the offerings, along with crostinis, salads, sandwiches and paninis, with or without champagne.
Every Sunday the Johnson family enjoys champagne night, which gave them inspiration to include it in Cake Chic Studio. Cake Chic Studio introduced a champagne bar element “Bubbly By Cake Chic” in May. Shown is a glass of champagne next to a dessert flight.
On the food end of the menu, Cake Chic Studio offers bites, salads, sandwiches and crostinis. The Honey Ricotta Peach is made of crispy pancetta over honey ricotta spread topped with fresh peach slice and a balsamic glaze.
WENATCHEE — Perhaps the one thing that could make a slice of cake better is a glass of bubbling champagne.
Cake Chic Studio introduced a champagne bar element, “Bubbly By Cake Chic,” in May. The shop operated solely as a cake bakery for around 12 years, according to owner Jodi Johnston. She said she still runs the cake portion, while her daughter, Stephannie Torres, handles the champagne.
Johnston said that after closing down at their old location during COVID-19, she and her daughter wanted something new.
“I just didn’t want to go back into a facility that I didn’t meet with people or see people every day. All I did was work on cake, and that was it,” she said. “So what can you do that pairs well with cake?”
The answer was in a family tradition, Johnston said. Every Sunday, they enjoy a champagne night, which gave them inspiration to include it in Cake Chic Studio.
“People would tell us the whole time we were planning it that nobody drinks champagne around here,” Johnston said. “We were like, ‘Really? People come over and want to take our champagne all the time!”
The Cake Chic team moved to 614 Riverside Drive last fall, with around 1200 square feet of space to start the champagne endeavors.
Johnsston and Torres acquired a Washington state liquor license. Johnston said she was worried it would take months, but the liquor control board made the process quick and easy.
What started as a goal to have around five labels has turned into 50 different champagnes and sparkling wines from all over the world. Johnston said their selection of champagne is one of the largest in Washington, and is a one-of-a-kind spot in the valley.
Johnston said champagne can be purchased by the glass or by the bottle, with bottle price ranging from $20 to $520. The shop generally has 300 plus bottles of champagne in stock at a time.
The shop has also started carrying other types of liquor, like scotch and bourbon.
Before the opening of the champagne bar, Cake Chic mostly received clients shopping for wedding cakes. Now, Johnston said she sees customers for a variety of reasons, from birthday celebrations to a girl’s night on the town.
But the spot is open to all, Johnston emphasized.
“We were getting known as a women’s place to come and enjoy and sip some bubbly, but we didn’t want that,” she said. “We want it open to everybody, and we’re family friendly.”
Cake Chic offers milkshakes and Italian sodas for kids, and introduced alcohol outside the world of champagne for the adults.
One challenge Johnston learned from was inventory. Many higher-end liquors require getting on a waiting list due to limited releases. She also said it took some time to find the right employees, but now finds the three part-time and two full-time workers “fabulous.”
Johnston hopes that with the addition of the champagne, Cake Chic will be a place clients can come hang out. She said they play a “really different vibe of music,” like Nina Simone and Billie Holiday. Peach colored velvet seats and couches provide a comfortable spot for customers to sit and chat.
“Our target market is just to relax, unplug, take that phone away and just enjoy the place,” Johnston said. “Clients will sit and visit for two hours, and that right there just tells me we did our job right.
