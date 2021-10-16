WENATCHEE — Burlington Stores is opening Oct. 29 at Wenatchee’s Valley North Shopping Center, 1380 N. Miller St.
The grand opening events, announced in a press release Wednesday, include giveaways of $5 bonus cards to the first 100 customers that Friday and free Burlington umbrellas, while supplies last, on Saturday. The New Jersey-based bargain retailer also is donating $5,000 to Lewis & Clark Elementary School, located just west of the shopping center. The donation is being made through AdoptAClassroom.org, with funds aimed to support teachers and their classrooms so that they can purchase materials needed for their students.
The event is set for 7:45 a.m. Oct. 29, before the store opens at 8 a.m.
Burlington Stores, previously known as Burlington Coat Factory, provides name brand, bargain-priced apparel and accessories for all ages, plus home décor and pet care and toys. It also touts a year-round layaway program.
The new store, the 15th to open in the state, is located in the now remodeled 34,000-square-foot former Rite Aid store that closed in March 2020. The property is owned by Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC.
The store has hired 65 employees and is looking for more, according to a company press release. For details, go to burlingtonstores.jobs.