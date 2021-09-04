WENATCHEE — Burlington Stores will open this fall in the 34,000-square-foot former Rite Aid location in Valley North Shopping Center, 1380 N. Miller St.
The New Jersey-based national retailer, previously known as Burlington Coat Factory, offers off-price name-brand clothing, home decor, pet care items and toys. The Wenatchee location will be the 14th store in Washington and among the more than 35 stores across the country the store has opened since February, according to a company spokesperson.
The city of Wenatchee approved a building permit for the $1 million interior and exterior remodel on June 16. Construction Solutions USA LLC is the primary contractor on the project. A demolition permit was approved May 18.
The property is owned by Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC.
Rite Aid closed in March 2020.
“Burlington’s new location will feature an updated, clean design making it easy for customers to navigate and find fantastic merchandise at amazing values throughout the store,” according to a company press release.
Burlington Stores is in the process of hiring 65-70 associates for the Wenatchee location, according to a company spokesperson. Information about jobs is listed at burlingtonstores.jobs.
According to the company’s website, Burlington is on track to open 100 new stores and close 25 stores in the next year.