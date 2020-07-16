CASHMERE — Aaron Todd opened Downtown Bikes in Cashmere as planned on June 27.
The bike shop specializes in bicycle service and repair and bike sales.
The hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 5651 Sunset Highway. The phone number is 509-888-3889.
The business is partnering with some other local small businesses for a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Burch Mountain BBQ will have food for sale from 11 a.m. until it sells out. A DJ will provide music and other local businesses will be on hand as well, Todd said.