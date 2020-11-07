Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market continues outdoors this year
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley farmers and artisans will continue to offer their wares to customers from outdoor booths on the Pybus Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 7 to Dec. 19.
In past years, Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market vendors moved inside the building to the north concourse to extend the season when cold weather arrived, but social distancing requirements this year changed the plan.
This year, the market relocated its summer season operation from the plaza to the west parking lot to provide additional space for pandemic safety reasons.
The decision to continue the market season on the outdoor plaza followed a consult with the Chelan-Douglas Health District, according to a press release from Pybus Market. The booths will continue to be spaced out, with hand washing stations and limited contact between patrons and vendors.
Chamber invites nominations to honor business, nonprofit of the year
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering an opportunity to recognize businesses and nonprofits that have stepped up this year, going above and beyond in strengthening the community spirit.
Nominations are open through Nov. 16 for the 2020 Business of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year awards.
The Business of the Year award honors the spirit of free enterprise, those who have taken risks and shown innovation. The Nonprofit of the Year award honors organizations that have demonstrated an effective strategy to impact the community. Last year’s recipients were JDSA Law and Chelan-Douglas CASA.
Nomination forms are available on the chamber website, wenatchee.org.
The winners, determined after a review and vote by the chamber’s nomination committee, will be announced at the chamber banquet set for March 4.
Downtown shopping events designed to keep it local
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Downtown Association is encouraging residents to shop local with a series of special events.
- The Holiday Shop & Bottle stop is noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 14. Wine and cider orders can be pre-purchased and picked up that day at participating stores. It replaces what would have been the sip-and-stroll event.
- Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28, featuring swag from local businesses and a celebrity wrapping event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The WDA is participating in a Giving Tuesday event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1, in lieu of fundraisers for the organization that were canceled because of the pandemic.
For details on all the events, go to wendowntown.org.