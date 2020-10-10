Nespelem
Northwest Native Development Fund receives $500,000 grant
Northwest Native Development Fund, a Nespelem-based Community Development Financial Institution, has received a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to launch its Small Business Mercy Loan program, which is expected to support 20 small businesses and create or retain at least 35 jobs.
“We are going to immediately begin pushing to get these funds into the hands of Native business owners to bridge these tough times and rebound into the future stronger than ever before,” said Ted Piccolo, NNDF executive director.
Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund launched this summer, committing an estimated $400 million in Paycheck Protection Program processing fees to help entrepreneurs recover and rebuild.
The grants are from the first grant cycle round. A second cycle is open through Oct. 23, offering about $50 million in grants to nonprofits that provide technical expertise and mentoring to small business owners. For details go to wwrld.us/36LgOF1.
Olympia
Free business tax webinar coming Thursday
Excise and sales taxes, deductions and record-keeping requirements will be explained during a free, live webinar Thursday hosted by the state Department of Revenue.
The hour-long webinar starts at 1 p.m. To register, send an email to dorwebinar@dor.wa.gov with the participant’s name, company name, phone number and email address.
During the webinar, business owners can get answers specific to their businesses. Continuing education credit is also available.
For information, call Rick Stedman at 360-705-6624.
The Department of Revenue also has videos of online workshops about business topics online at dor.wa.gov, under the “education” tab.
Olympia
Forest owners invited to virtual field day
Raincoats and boots won’t be required for this year’s Forest Field Day, which is going virtual to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
The free, family-friendly event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 and will be conducted via Zoom. It is organized each year by the Washington State University Extension Forestry program and the state Department of Natural Resources. The idea is to help property owners manage their forests. Workshops range from mortality trends and simple techniques to measure tree density to accessing funds to help with forest management, ideas for non-timber forest products to grow and a host of other topics.
The day is divided into four 50-minutes sessions, most of which will be a mix of pre-recorded instructional videos by experts in the field, followed by live Q&A provided by those same experts.
A final schedule, with Zoom links for each workshop, will be sent out the night before. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 23. For details, visit wwrld.us/2GusOAc.
Olympia
Find out about the state of farming
Lawmakers and farmers of a variety of crops across the state will field questions and share their views on the state of “Agriculture in Washington” at a Virtual Farm Hall Oct. 22 hosted by the Washington Policy Center.
Topics will range from farm labor to predator management, carbon taxes and the upcoming legislative session.
The free event starts at 4 p.m. To register, go to wwrld.us/2IamYnY.
Washington Policy Center is an independent, nonprofit think tank that promotes public policy based on free-market solutions.
Olympia
Statewide conference covers weeds, invasive species
Everything from Asian giant hornets to how to control turf grass will be covered in next month’s free, online version of the 70th Annual Washington State Weed and Invasive Species Conference.
The event is 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 3-6, hosted by the Washington Vegetation Management Association and the Washington Invasive Species Council — a new partnership.
In addition to information on weeds and invasive species useful to farmers, gardeners, parks volunteers and those in the landscape industry, forestry and right-of-way management, the conference provides up to 12 credits for those who need pesticide and structural pest inspector recertification credits.
For more information, visit weedconference.org.
Next year’s event, provided the pandemic allows, is scheduled to be held face-to-face in Wenatchee.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff