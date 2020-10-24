Business owners talk COVID-19 creativity
WENATCHEE — Four business owners will share their experiences in finding creative ways to navigate through COVID-19 regulations at “Unstick Your Business,” a Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce online forum from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The panelists include:
- Tyler Russell of Tumbleweed Shop & Studio
- Kelsey Dew of Dilly Deli and Sweetwood BBQ
- Elvis Garcia of Seattle Yoga Lounge & Cafe
- Janice Barnes of Tranquility Day Spa
The event, which will be moderated by Gene Sharratt, is free. To get the Zoom log-in information, register at wwrld.us/2TnZttH.
Financial Services adds partner, settles into new offices
EAST WENATCHEE — Aaron Bessonette, who has been with Financial Alternatives since 2014, has joined Erik Peterson as a partner in the firm.
The new position became official Oct. 8.
It’s the second change for the company in the past few months. In May, Financial Alternatives moved its offices from Wenatchee to 667 Grant Road, Suite 1 in East Wenatchee, where the company’s nine staff members continue to provide retirement planning and investment advice for individuals and businesses. Services include a range of investment, annuity and insurance solutions to employees of school districts, nonprofit organizations and other employers throughout Washington.
Bessonette’s new duties include helping with the business side of the office in addition to meeting with clients to talk about planning for retirement, college funding and other investments for all stages of a person’s life.
Bessonette, who lives in Cashmere, has been in the financial industry since 2007. He has a bachelor’s degree in education from Central Washington University and has earned his Series 7 and 66 securities licenses, as well as his insurance license.
Peterson started his financial career in 1995 and joined Financial Alternatives in 1999.