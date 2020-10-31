Colville
Colville National Forest accepting applications for summer jobs
The Colville National Forest is accepting applications through Nov. 9 for temporary workers for next summer’s season.
The online applications are available at usajobs.gov.
The Colville National Forest has five districts supervised by four district rangers: Three Rivers Ranger District, Newport and Sullivan Lake Ranger Districts, Republic Ranger District and the Tonasket Ranger District.
Seasonal employees generally start in May, though some positions start as early as March. Recruiters say working as a seasonal hire is a way to try out multiple positions with the U.S. Forest Service while gaining valuable skills and a path toward becoming a permanent hire. Jobs in the field include archaeology, biological sciences, facilities, fire, dispatch, office administration, range, recreation, silviculture and timber.
For questions about the jobs, call the Colville National Forest supervisor’s office at 509-775-7400.
Olympia
Pandemic relief grants available to help small meat processors
The state Department of Agriculture has $4.6 million in grant funds available to help small scale meat processors for expenses associated with improving capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.
Funds are provided through the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The “Small Meat Processor Infrastructure and Capacity Relief” grant is meant to help small operations recoup some of their costs so they can keep the food supply chain moving while making sure local livestock producers can access needed processing.
WSDA is currently accepting applications for expenses of up to $150,000.
Both new and existing small-scale meat processors with fewer than 250 employees are eligible for the grants. Applicants must be USDA-inspected facilities, including mobile units, or custom operations licensed by WSDA. Funds are intended to reimburse eligible expenditures so grant recipients must be prepared to provide receipts or other documentation of expenses.
The application period opened Oct. 23 and continues through Nov. 16. For details go to agr.wa.gov/grants.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff