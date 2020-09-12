Om Cooking returns in new location with new menu
WENATCHEE — Narisara “Om” Bechtel is reopening Om Cooking Tuesday in a new location — at 749 Riverside Drive — and with a new menu featuring Thai and Korean cuisine.
Bechtel started Om Cooking in 2018 at 104 N. Wenatchee Ave., offering Pan Asian cuisine.
She already was planning on relocating the business this spring and had started looking for a new space, a move that got more challenging with the arrival of COVID-19. Rather than try to keep the doors open under the shutdown regulations in March that limited her to curbside and delivery service, she decided to close the doors there and plan her next step.
Once she found the new space, she started reworking her menu, which was revealed Tuesday on her Facebook page. She is offering a mix of her former offerings, including some of the favorites she learned while growing up in Thailand, and added Korean cuisine.
She is open for lunch, dinner, takeout and catering and has signed up with Dashing Drivers.
For details, go to her Facebook page.
Young Professionals Week goes online
WENATCHEE — Mix horizon-expanding discussions, education and fun in this year’s virtual version of Young Professional Week coming Sept. 21-25.
The event, organized by Young Professionals of NCW, a grass-roots community network, is being held virtually this year, hosted by a variety of partners and organizations. Most events are free. Register at ypncw.com.
The events include everything from virtual hiking to discussions on personal finance, equity and diversity along with chances for virtual meetups.
More information about all events can be found at ypncw.com or on the group's Facebook page.
Presenters needed for 2020 Virtual Career Expo Series
WENATCHEE — Business owners are invited to join college and training program representatives in talking about career options with high school and college students during the 2020 Virtual Career Expo Series starting next month.
The event is being organized by Apple STEM Network, the North Central Educational Service District and the Spokane STEM Network. The events, a different theme each week, will run 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays Oct. 6-Nov. 10. The themes range from health sciences to business and marketing to agriculture and technical sciences.
Presenters can choose to participate in more than one week if applicable. Presenters will see an estimated attendance of 1,500 - 2,500 high school and college students each week from across Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Lincoln, Stevens, Adams, Whitman, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Spokane counties.
Presenters representing businesses, educational institutions, training programs and student support services are encouraged to participate by hosting a virtual booth at the events. Registration is free for students and presenters. Presenters can register at bit.ly/VirtualCareerExpoSeries2020.