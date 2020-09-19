Crunch Pak lunches hit retail shelves in October
CASHMERE — Crunch Pak is adding pre-packaged lunches to its menu, featuring the company’s signature apple slices along with cracker, cheese and Italian salami.
The new 4-ounce Lunch Kitz will be introduced in October in more than 3,000 stores nationwide. The first packaging design features the character Woody from Disney and Pixar’s "Toy Story" movie.
“We do consumer research as part of our product development process and we found that moms are turning to trusted brands during the COVID pandemic,” said Ozgur Koc, senior vice president of new business and product development. “We use shopper data, matched with supply chain information to create new products that meet shopper preferences.”
Research showed parents are concerned about the sodium content in snack foods, prompting Crunch Pak to work with its salami supplier to find a product without nitrate, nitrites or any artificial ingredients.
Regional port has more grant money for small businesses
EAST WENATCHEE — Restaurants, hotels, retail shops and other small businesses in Chelan and Douglas counties with 20 employees or less can get up to $5,000 in grant funds to help cover COVID-19-related costs.
The emergency grants are being administered by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
For details, go to the port authority’s website, cdrpa.org, and look on the COVID-19 Small Business Resources page.
“To date, the Regional Port has distributed over $2.2 million dollars in federal, state and local funding to more than 400 small businesses located in Chelan and Douglas counties,” said Regional Port Board President Rory Turner. “We have seven programs still accepting applications with an additional $1.6 million available for local businesses impacted by COVID-19.”
The emergency funding includes $945,000 recently allocated from the state’s Working Washington Small Business program that uses federal Coronavirus Assistance, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help with COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
For information, call Ron Cridlebaugh at 884-4700 or email him at ron@cdrpa.org.
Cascade Natural Gas seeks rate changes
OLYMPIA — Cascade Natural Gas Corporation's customers could see lower monthly bills if proposed changes to rates and cost estimating procedures are approved.
The Kennewick-based company has 4,750 customers in the Wenatchee area.
The proposed mix of categorical rate increases and decreases pencil out to a 48-cent savings on the typical $56.72 residential customer bill and a $3.43 reduction for the average $261 commercial customer bill. Industrial and transportation customers, though, would see increases ranging from .61% to .9% of their monthly bills. On average, across the board, would be a .56% decrease for all customer service groups.
Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission will review the proposal and set the final rates, which will take effect Nov. 1.
The proposed changes include:
- Increasing rates to recover costs of replacing aging gas pipes.
- Increasing rates to recover the cost of natural gas.
- Start charging customers the difference between authorized revenue and actual billed revenue, which would reduce the average residential customer bills, and a change to collect actual, rather than estimated, conservation costs.
Other changes stem from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts that reduced the federal income tax rate, which, combined, amount to a 9-cent savings for the average residential customer.
For details, go to cngc.com. To comment on the proposal, go to utc.wa.gov.
Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District board nominations due Nov. 2
QUINCY — Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District members interested in running for board positions have until Nov. 2 to file a nomination petition.
The three-year terms for Division 1, currently held by Steve Omlin, and Division 2, currently held by John Rylaarsdam, are open this year. The election is set for Dec. 8. Nomination forms are available from the Quincy office.
For details, call 787-3591.
L&I proposes keeping workers’ comp rates steady for 2021
TUMWATER — Most employers and workers will pay about the same next year for workers’ compensation insurance in a proposal from the state Department of Labor & Industries.
If adopted, this will be the fourth year in a row with no increase in the average rate.
Changes are being proposed to class and employer, which could change rates for some businesses.
“Our 2021 rate proposal recognizes the toll the pandemic is taking on employers and workers in our state,” L&I Director Joel Sacks said. “Although our projected workers’ compensation costs are going up, we’re keeping premiums the same by taking advantage of the reserves we’ve built over the years by improving services and reducing disability.”
Employers and workers pay into the workers’ compensation system to help cover the cost of providing wage and disability benefits for injured workers, as well as medical treatment of injuries and illnesses.
L&I will begin taking public comment on the rate proposal Thursday.
Two virtual hearings — at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 and 29 — also are scheduled. Final rates will be adopted by Nov. 30 and go into effect Jan. 1. For details, go to wwrld.us/32HKnFb.