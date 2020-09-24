Clearwater opens new ‘open air’ gaming room
EAST WENATCHEE — The Clearwater Saloon & Casino reopened Friday for live poker and table games, revealing a remodel that created an open-air gaming experience to meet state COVID-19 regulations.
The Clearwater’s indoor gaming service closed in March, opened for a month in July and then had to close again as pandemic guidelines changed.
In its quest to get back to business, owners Jerry and Karen Howe and General Manager Michelle Peters embarked on a major remodel, removing the walls on two sides of the building, essentially creating an open air space for the restaurant and card room.
The Clearwater’s restaurant and bar began offering outdoor service in late August — including outdoor movies on the patio. With the remodel now complete, the card room is making its debut.
For information on hours and offerings, call 888-2003.
Union grocery store workers approve new contract
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-area Safeway, Albertsons and Fred Meyer union employees approved a new three-year contract Sept. 17.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1439, which includes grocery and meat departments, secured major gains in health and welfare, wages and pension security over previous years, said UFCW Local 1439 President Eric Renner.
“Our members, now deemed essential workers, have proven their dedication to the community with all they have sacrificed through the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and these hard-working employees deserve these increases,” he said.
Stemilt’s Quincy orchard earns Equitable Food Initiative certification
WENATCHEE — Stemilt’s Quincy apple and cherry orchard has received the company’s first Equitable Food Initiative certification.
EFI is a nonprofit focused on increasing transparency in the food supply chain and improving the lives of farmworkers. Earning EFI certification requires meeting more than 300 standards covering labor practices, food safety and pest management, with an emphasis on collaboration, respect and creating a culture of food safety.
Stemilt’s Quincy orchard went through a third-party verification audit conducted by SCS Global Services to ensure it complied with EFI standards. The certification is valid for three years.
With the Quincy certification in place, Stemilt will expand the EFI program, said Stemilt President West Mathison. The goal is to train and certify all Stemilt farms in 2021 and start implementing the EFI program at its packing facilities.
Stemilt completed an EFI pilot in 2019 and is now working with its trained 11-member leadership team to help expand the lessons throughout its operations.
Starr Ranch Growers offers recyclable pouch bag
WENATCHEE — Starr Ranch Growers is now using a 100% recyclable bag to hold its Emoji character-brand fruit.
The new pouches are made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, a material that is recycled for plumbing pipes, plastic rope, children’s toys and a range of other products.
The pouches, used for apples, pears and cherries, will be carried first by club store customers and then be made available to other Starr Ranch Growers customers nationwide.
Wenatchee-based Starr Ranch Growers manages more than 13,000 acres of tree fruit orchards and packs in multiple locations across Washington and Oregon.
L&I: Watch out for wildfire repair scammers, unregistered contractors
TUMWATER — The state Department of Labor and Industries is reminding homeowners in a rush to make repairs after wildfire damage to be wary of unregistered contractors.
Taking the time to get three bids for any repairs and check contractor licensing is worth the wait. The agency is offering a “Hire Smart” worksheet to help with the process and offers three main tips:
Verify whether contractors are licensed, how long they have been in business and check their insurance coverage and bond. Information is listed on the agency’s website, lni.wa.gov.
Watch out for contractors who ask to be paid only in cash or want checks made out to someone other than the business. If they can only work evenings or on weekends is often another sign that they might be unregistered.
Don’t pay in full until the job is done.
For more information, go to the “Hire Smart” worksheet at protectmyhome.net.