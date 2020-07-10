Free business tax webinar offered July 14
OLYMPIA — New business owners are invited to learn about excise and sales taxes, deductions and record-keeping requirements Tuesday at the state Department of Revenue’s free live webinar.
The hour-long webinar starts at 2 p.m. To register, send an email to dorwebinar@dor.wa.gov with the participant’s name, company name, phone number and email address.
During the webinar, the facilitator will answer specific questions related to individual businesses. Continuing education credit is also available.
For information call Rick Stedman at 360-705-6624 or send an email to rickst@dor.wa.gov.
The Department of Revenue also has videos of online workshops about business topics online at dor.wa.gov, under the “education” tab.