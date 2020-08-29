NW Hort Expo goes virtual
YAKIMA — The Washington State Tree Fruit Association's 116th Annual Meeting and NW Hort Expo is going virtual this year, slated for the week of Dec. 7.
WSTFA, North Central Washington Fieldmen’s Association and Yakima Pom Club announced the move last week.
Typically, the annual event, attended by 1,600 people, rotates between Wenatchee, Yakima and the Tri Cities. It was hosted in Wenatchee this past December.
This year, it will include a mix of recorded and live-streamed content, complete with an interactive tradeshow.
“Given current COVID-19 trends, it does not seem likely that large group gatherings will be possible in time for the event,” said 2020 Annual Meeting Chairman Gary Snyder. “We remain committed to delivering a world-class conference and trade show for attendees.”
For details and updates, go to nwhortexpo.com and wstfa.org/annual-meeting/.
Free business tax webinar offered Tuesday
OLYMPIA — New business owners are invited to learn about excise and sales taxes, deductions and record-keeping requirements Tuesday at the state Department of Revenue’s free live webinar.
The hour-long webinar starts at 2 p.m. To register, send an email to dorwebinar@dor.wa.gov with the participant’s name, company name, phone number and email address.
During the webinar, the facilitator will answer specific questions related to individual businesses. Continuing education credit is also available.
For more information, call Rick Stedman at 360-705-6624 or send an email to rickst@dor.wa.gov.
The Department of Revenue also has videos of online workshops about business topics online at dor.wa.gov, under the “education” tab.
Quincy ranks fourth ‘most affordable’ city in state
QUINCY — Quincy is ranked as the fourth “most affordable places to live” in the state, according to a recent study from SmartAsset, a financial technology company.
The study analyzes property taxes, insurance costs and income data, along with closing costs and mortgage rates. Analysts measured the total cost of owning a home based on average home cost for five years, then measured it as a proportion of median household income.
In Quincy, the data shows:
- Average closing costs: $4,341
- Annual property tax: $1,701
- Annual homeowner’s insurance: $337
- Average annual mortgage payment: $7,324 ($610 monthly)
- Median income: $56,921
Cities in the state considered more affordable than Quincy are Connell, Hoquiam and Finley. The others in the Top 10 are West Richland, Town and Country, Union Gap, Toppenish, Otis Orchards-East Farms and West Side Highway.
The most affordable city in the country, according to the SmartAsset list, is Pecos, Texas.
Letter of intent deadline extended for community health grants
WENATCHEE — Organizations interested in seeking Coalitions for Health Improvement Community Initiatives grants have more time to submit the required letter of intent.
Applications are still due on Oct. 9, but letters of intent, the first step in the process, are now due Sept. 9 rather than Sept. 4. Informational materials and a recording of the Aug. 20 webinar are available at ncach.org/chi-funding.
CHI and the North Central Accountable Community of Health are looking to fund projects that address health needs ranging from education, food security and health equity to housing, employment, child care services, suicide prevention and more in Chelan, Douglas, Grant or Okanogan counties. The grants are open to community groups, nonprofits, social service providers neighborhood groups, with awards expected to range from $500 to $150,000.
Last year, eight finalists received funding for projects that included homeless youth outreach, a mobile food pantry, sensory storytime kit for children on the Autism spectrum, and a pilot transportation program for residents of the Oxford house community.
For more information, call Sahara Suval at 886-6441.