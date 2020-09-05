The Exchange starts Wenatchee, Moses Lake edition
SPOKANE — Spokane-based Exchange Publishing LLC introduced a Wenatchee/Moses Lake edition of its free weekly classified section last month.
Kristen D. Bryant, who ran The Nickel Ads in Wenatchee and several other Target Media publications for 26 years, is managing the new Wednesday publication.
Target Media Partners, owners of Nickel Ads and Nickel Saver, quit publishing in mid-March, when the COVID-19 shutdowns were ordered, according to a press release from Exchange Publishing.
The Exchange has been printing since 1978, covering eastern Washington and north Idaho. This spring it expanded into the Lewiston/Clarkston Valley area.
Grants still available for business owners
WENATCHEE — Business owners in Chelan and Douglas counties with five or fewer employees have until Sept. 11 to apply for a microenterprise grant through the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
The funds, part of community development block grants from the two counties and cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, are designed to help businesses prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Priority is given to applicants who need help stabilizing their business. Grants of up to $5,000 are available.
The port authority also is administering CARES Act grants for small businesses in East Wenatchee and Entiat. Matching fund grants to help businesses with rent and the purchase of pandemic-related supplies also are available.
For details, go to cdrpa.org or call Ron Cridlebaugh at 884-4700.
Morosco joins Small Business Development Center
WENATCHEE — John Morosco has joined Wenatchee’s Small Business Development Center as a certified business counselor.
He joins Ron Nielsen in the local office at 285 Technology Center Way, in helping provide struggling and startup businesses with free counseling services.
Morosco has more than 30 years of small business experience, particularly in managing restaurants, hotels, assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities. He most recently was a business adviser in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he taught hospitality and business courses at the University of the Virgin Islands.
The SBDC is funded in part by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and the U.S. Small Business Administration, operating through Washington State University.
The SBDC can be reached at 833-492-7232 or wenatchee@wsbdc.org.
Free business tax webinar offered Sept. 16
OLYMPIA – New business owners are invited to learn about excise and sales taxes, deductions and record-keeping requirements Sept. 16 at the state Department of Revenue’s free live webinar.
The hour-long webinar starts at 10 a.m. To register, send an email to dorwebinar@dor.wa.gov with the participant’s name, company name, phone number and email address.
During the webinar, the facilitator will answer specific questions related to individual businesses. Continuing education credit is also available.
For information call Rick Stedman at 360-705-6624 or send an email to rickst@dor.wa.gov.
The Department of Revenue also has videos of online workshops about business topics online at dor.wa.gov, under the “education” tab.
Registration open for industrial safety and health conference
TUMWATER — Registration is now open for the virtual version of the state’s 69th annual Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Conference.
The conference, going virtual this year because of the pandemic, is Sept. 21-25. It is sponsored by the state Department of Labor & Industries and the Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Advisory Board.
Offered workshops promote workplace safety and health, with sessions on the impacts of COVID-19, ergonomics for working at home, fall protection, “Tools to Help Deal with Mental Health and Suicide Awareness in the Workplace,” and more. The keynote speaker is Jessica Rector who will talk about preventing burnout. The event also includes the annual lifesaving awards, which will be livestreamed.
Recordings of most sessions will be available on demand for 30 days.
Online pre-registration is $225 per person for the general conference. Students and apprentices get a discounted rate of $50.
For information, go to wwrld.us/2Z61u0Z.