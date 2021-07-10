Pop-up craft market planned July 24-25
WENATCHEE — A She Se Puede Pop Up market is planned July 24 and 25 outside La Mexicana Supermarket, 421 S. Wenatchee Ave.
The market, designed to empower female-owned businesses, is the first in Wenatchee, but follows one hosted in May in Quincy, where 14 small businesses gathered to sell their wares. Similar events have been hosted in Moses Lake.
The Wenatchee event is being organized by Baneza Uvalle.
Timberloom arrives in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Timberloom, offering custom wood furnishings and wood slabs for custom projects, opened in May at 200 S. Columbia St. The company is owned by Becci and Chris Piepel.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For details on the business, go to the company's Facebook page at wwrld.us/timberloom.
Free business trainings scheduled
OLYMPIA — Small business owners can sharpen their business operating skills — from financial statements to improving service — with “ScaleUp: The Rebuild Edition,” an eight-week training course offered by the state Department of Commerce and Thurston Economic Development Council.
Each interactive online course is two hours long and held once a week for eight weeks. The ideal participant is a business owner or president who has operated a business for at least two years and had pre-COVID annual gross revenue in excess of $100,000.
For registration information, go to MyStartup365.com/programs/scaleup. Class size is limited.
The sessions are scheduled to start Sept. 1 and 2. For information, contact James Davis at jdavis@thurstonedc.com or (360) 464-6051.
Flex Fund program offers small business loans
OLYMPIA —Low-interest loans of up to $150,000 are available to small business owners and nonprofits through the newly-launched Small Business Flex Fund, a public-private partnership.
The recovery loan program, set up by the state Department of Commerce, is funded with a $30 million investment approved by Gov. Jay Inslee in November 2020. Commerce is partnering with financial institutions and community-based organizations to lend $100 million or more to small businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 50 employees and annual revenues of less than $3 million.
Qualifying businesses and nonprofits can apply for loans up to $150,000. Loans are available in 60- or 72-month loan terms at interest rates between 3% to 4.5%.
Interested applicants pre-apply on the Flex Fund’s online portal and, if they qualify, will be matched with a lender. Once matched, the participating lender will assist the business owner throughout the application process and provide additional advisory support. If a business doesn’t qualify, they will be connected to a community organization that can assist with finding other resources.
For information, visit SmallBusinessFlexFund.org.