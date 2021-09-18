WineVit 2022 | Washington Winegrowers relabel trade show, convention
Registration opens in November for February event
KENNEWICK — Washington Winegrowers Association changed the name of its annual convention and tradeshow this past February to WineVit.
Pandemic conditions, though, pushed the event, previously called the Winegrowers Convention and Trade Show, to a virtual platform.
The plan for 2022 is for an in-person educational and networking event Feb. 7-10 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Registration opens in November.
The three-day WineVit is designed to provide participants with a look at the latest industry research and educational sessions on sustainability, efficiencies in wineries and cost saving on labor. It also includes recognition of industry leaders and a keynote address by Will Bowen, founder of the Complaint Free Movement.
For details go to winevit.org.
NCW EDD selected to participate in national inclusive recovery initiative
WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Economic Development District will be getting an extra boost in putting together a COVID-19 recovery plan as one of six organizations nationwide chosen to participate in the Inclusive Recovery Initiative New Growth Innovation Network.
The program, funded by grants from the Economic Development Administration’s Research and National Technical Assistance Program, provides in-depth data analysis and implementation assistance to develop an inclusive economic development plan. The organizations were selected based on commitment to inclusive growth, organizational capacity and COVID-19 impacts.
The NCW EDD also will be involved in the National Community of Practice, invited to share progress and insights to a national network of economic development organizations. The sessions will analyze economic racial disparities exacerbated by a global pandemic and how to overcome them. Participants will talk about solutions to pressing economic conditions and tools that support system change to eliminate institutional bias.
The other five participants chosen for the program are Mid-America Regional Council in Kansas City, Missouri; North Central Texas Council of Governments in Arlington, Texas; Region Five Development Commission in Staples, Minnesota; Pioneer Valley Planning Commission in Springfield, Massachusetts; and the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce in Columbus Georgia.
State receives $2 million SBA grant to boost small business exports
OLYMPIA — The Department of Commerce has received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help small businesses learn how to export their products.
This is the 10th year the state has received the grant, which is part of the SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program.
The funds will be used to continue established export assistance programs for small businesses, including export vouchers, industry-focused virtual and in-person trade shows, trade missions, inbound buyer events and export training. Businesses can also use the funding to increase their online presence through website development for international audiences and e-commerce.
For information about STEP export vouchers and other small business export assistance, contact Nicole Gunkle at nicole.gunkle@commerce.wa.gov. Go to choosewashington.com for other programs to help businesses.