Catholic Charities hosts hiring event
WENATCHEE — Catholic Charities Serving Central Washington is looking to fill 26 jobs ranging from regional director and associate directors of Crisis Services and Medical Services to mental health therapists, nurses and case managers.
About half of the open slots are new positions.
A job fair is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the offices at 145 S. Worthen St.
The nonprofit organization, which currently employs about 80 staff members in the Wenatchee area, serves children, adults and families in the areas of counseling and behavioral health, basic needs, child care and early learning, affordable housing and elder services.
The open positions are listed under the “jobs” tab at hopetolife.org, which also includes information about the organization.
L&I fines roofing companies for ‘multiple willful’ safety violations
TUMWATER — A Pasco roofing company working on a project in East Wenatchee is one of four roofing companies across the state fined for “multiple willful serious violations” in the past three months, according to the state Department of Labor & Industries.
Royal Roofing Inc. was fined $108,000 in July for “no fall protection” following a July 28 inspection at an East Wenatchee home building site. A $27,000 penalty was added after an inspection at a Moses Lake worksite found similar violations. The company is appealing the results, according to L&I’s contractor verification website.
Royal Roofing previously was cited for nine similar violations from 2013 through 2018. The appeals board affirmed a January 2020 fall protection fine of $10,500. An April 2020 fall protection citation for $27,000, also at a project in East Wenatchee, is in appeal.
The other three companies receiving fines include:
- America 1st Roofing of Mukilteo: $168,039, issued Aug. 5.
- Home Build Construction of University Place: $131,400, issued Sept. 8
- Camp Roofing of Kirkland: $98,478, issued Sept. 23.
The companies have the option of appealing the violations. All the companies fined have a history of previous safety violations.
To look up a construction company’s violation history and to check license, bonding and insurance, go to wwrld.us/verifycontractor.
New USDA insurance policy designed for farmers who sell locally
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Small farms that sell products locally have a new “micro farm” insurance option that simplifies record keeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products.
USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) created the new policy based on research directed by the 2018 Farm Bill, including input from producers who grow for their local communities, according to an Oct. 6 news release. The policy will be available beginning with the 2022 crop year.
The Micro Farm policy, which will be available starting with the 2022 crop year, is open to farm operators who earn $100,000 or less per year in average allowable revenue, or for carryover insureds, an average allowable revenue of $125,000 or less.
The policy builds on other RMA efforts to serve specialty and organic crop growers, according to the news release.
The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation approved the Micro Farm policy in late September. More details will be provided later this fall.
The crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. For information, go to rma.usda.gov.
Mister Car Wash opens location in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Arizona-based Mister Car Wash Inc. has opened a new conveyor car wash at 1035 N. Stratford Road in Moses Lake, its first facility in central Washington. The company has eight other locations in the Tri-Cities and 350 total across the country.
Construction on the project started in February.
In addition to the vehicle wash tunnel, the facility has 12 free vacuum stations and employs a team of 10 people. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.