Wenatchee
Supernova business competition deadline is June 15
WENATCHEE — Entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses looking to expand to North Central Washington have until June 15 to enter the Supernova Business Launch Competition for a chance to win $10,000 in cash to help launch their venture.
The event, sponsored by the North Central Washington Economic Development District, is designed to bolster Main Street businesses — everything from services, manufacturing, distribution and health care to retail, technology and agriculture.
Applicants, and their completed business plans, will be vetted by a committee, with 16 semi-finalists announced in July. The public will vote to narrow the slate to the final four and, on Aug. 20, decide the winner.
The competition, initially introduced in November, was set to wrap up in June. The schedule was changed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workshops and other support classes for applicants are now offered online.
The competition is open to businesses that would be based in the Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan or Ferry counties.
For information, go to supernovablc.com. The NCWEDD also is offering a series of workshops for applicants and other businesses. For details, visit ncwedd.com.
Wenatchee
OVOF launches survey to help in COVID-19 recovery efforts
WENATCHEE — Our Valley Our Future launched a 25-question community survey Tuesday to gauge how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economic and social well-being of residents and to seek ideas on ways for the region to recover.
Data from the survey will help elected officials and community leaders determine how to spend recovery funds and prioritize services.
To access the survey, go to ourvalleyourfuture.org.
“In keeping with Our Valley Our Future’s approach to community building, the questions in the survey cover several areas and are meant to give residents a voice,” said Steve Maher, the organization’s coordinator. “Residents will have an opportunity to suggest new services and projects they think should start here and to bring to light positive things that have occurred during these trying times. How the community responds to the COVID-19 outbreak will shape the lives of generations to come. It is critical we get it right with the help of good information.”
Survey results will be posted on the Our Valley website once the survey is completed.
Wenatchee
PUD finances stable so far amid COVID-19 shutdown
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD’s first quarter financial reports show little impact to revenues and costs as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The second quarter reports could be different, PUD staff reported to commissioners Monday, but forecasts show the pandemic isn’t expected to have significant impacts on year-end results.
The district’s finances remain strong and all metrics are being met, said Mark Mullins, Enterprise Risk Management director. Bottom-line results through March 31 were a little better than budget, with lower costs offsetting lower revenues, Mullins said.
The year-end forecast puts bottom line results at a little less than $54 million, down about $4 million from budget. Electric use is forecast at 95 percent of budget.
“The impacts of reduced power use, COVID-19 response programs and delayed work is difficult to forecast at this time,” Mullins said. “We expect the Q2 results and forecast will provide better insights on year-end expectations as we learn more about COVID-19 impacts.”
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff