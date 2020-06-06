Olympia
Awards spotlight companies creating jobs for workers with disabilities
OLYMPIA — Nominations are open for the Governor’s Employer Awards designed to recognize companies and agencies that recruit, hire, retain and advance workers with disabilities.
The program, put on by the Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues and Employment, has awards in five award categories:
- Public, private and nonprofit employers (small, medium and large) and federal state and local governmental entities.
- Youth employers supporting youth with disabilities through job preparation and skills training.
- Governor’s Trophy in Memory of Carolyn Blair Brown, a lifetime achievement award presented to an individual with a disability.
- Direct Support Professional Award, a job developer or job coach with three years of experience providing long-term supported employment services to individuals with intellectual, developmental and/or psychological disabilities.
- Toby Olson Lifetime Impact Award, a new award this year that recognizes an individual who has made a lifetime commitment to addressing the inequities people with disabilities face.
For award details and forms, go to wwrld.us/2XAVKMs. The deadline is Aug. 31.
For information, call Emily Heike at (360) 890-3776 or email at GCDEawards@esd.wa.gov.
Wenatchee
NCW Virtual Career Fair ready for job seekers
WENATCHEE — Adults and high school seniors looking for jobs are invited to participate in the North Central Washington Virtual Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
More than 23 businesses have signed up to participate in the event hosted by the state Employment Security Department, WorkSource and the North Central Career Connect Washington Network, which includes the North Central Educational Service District, Apple STEM Network and SkillSource.
Those searching for jobs will be able to ask details about the openings and the organizations hiring through one-on-one text-based chats with representatives from the participating employers. It also will provide a chance to share background and experience.
Registration is free and available online at bit.ly/NCWVirtualCareerFair2020 or by calling event coordinator, Bretta Beveridge at (360) 902-9293 or (206) 235-8249.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff