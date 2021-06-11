Economic alliance offers free retail webinar
OKANOGAN — Small businesses will learn how to improve their online presence and ecommerce strategies at a free virtual training at 10 a.m. June 24 hosted by the Okanogan County Economic Alliance.
The event, presented by Jenn Gregory of Retail Strategies, will discuss omni-channel retail strategy — how to provide customers combined virtual and brick-and-mortar experience — along with national retail trends and the future of retail.
Attendees also will receive resources to help them implement the ideas, including:
- A step-by-step guide to getting set up on Shopify
- An eBook on how to optimize your Facebook page
- A editable calendar template for social media content
All those who register will receive a recording of the training and resources for later review.
The training will be offered in Spanish on June 30.
For registration, go to wwrld.us/retailwebinar. For information, call Roni Holder-Diefenbach at (509) 826-5107.
Cover crop acreage reports due June 15 for premium benefit
SPOKANE — Farmers with crop insurance who planted spring cover crops this year could be eligible for a premium benefit through the new Pandemic Cover Crop Program.
To qualify, though, cover crop reports (FSA-578) must be filed by Tuesday with the Farm Service Agency.
Qualifying cover crops include cereals and other grasses, legumes, brassicas and other non-legume broadleaves, and mixtures of two or more cover crop species planted at the same time.
The June 15 reporting date to qualify for the premium benefit is different from the normal acreage reporting date. For details and the form, go to wwrld.us/2RKCP1x.
Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic’s new ultrasound machines expand offerings
OMAK — Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic in Omak has installed three new ultrasound machines, which boosts its ability to provide echocardiograms, liver elasticity procedures and other diagnostic services.
“The acquisition of this new technology will enable us to image patients, regardless of size or body composition, with consistency and clarity,” Mid-Valley CEO Alan Fisher said in a press release. “Without sacrificing image quality and potentially reducing the need for repeat scans and unclear diagnosis, the upgraded ultrasound units will allow us to continue our commitment to clinical and service excellence in our community, and keeping our patients local.”
Two of the machines are Acuson Sequoia models that provide scans up to 40 centimeters deep, with clearer images. The other machine is an Acuson Juniper, which is a lightweight model that adapts to nearly any exam setting, offering the ability to scan almost any patient regardless of size, weight or condition.