Smith retires from Leavenworth chamber; Campbell takes the job
LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Smith is retiring June 15 after 15 years on the job.
The chamber’s board of directors announced June 8 that Troy Campbell will fill the post.
Smith started in February 2005, helping guide the 600-member organization through difficult economic times, wildfire, snow issues — and continual growth.
Smith said she has been thinking of retiring for the past few years, but decided for sure last fall. Her plans include "coffee on my deck each morning."
She expects turning over the reins to Campbell will be a smooth transition for the chamber's six employees.
"This is a great community and he will love it and thrive in it," she said.
Chamber President Jesse Boyd said Smith's dedication and service has been "much appreciated. ... The organization is left in good hands with Troy."
A 1996 graduate of Eastern Washington University, Campbell has more than 20 years of experience in travel and tourism, event production, marketing and nonprofit management. Most recently, he served two years as executive director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, after serving nine years as the executive director for San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District.
His experience includes producing large civic events, galas, parades and fundraisers, including the International Ocean Film Festival, San Francisco Fleet Week and Wharf Fest at Fisherman’s Wharf.
Wenatchee JCPenney store spared from first round of cuts
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s JCPenney store is not on the list of 154 closures announced June 4 by the corporate office.
The closures are part of the company’s store-optimization strategy being implemented after it filed a restructuring agreement with lenders May 15 as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. The stores to be closed were selected based on store performance and future strategic fit, according to the press release, which also states additional stores could be ordered closed in the coming weeks. The company earlier reported it would be closing 242 of its 846 stores in the next two years.
The closing sales of the first 154 stores are expected to start once the plan is approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The sales will take 10 to 16 weeks.
None of the 154 stores on the list are in Washington.
Wenatchee chamber’s leader moves from furlough to part time
WENATCHEE — Shiloh Burgess is back on the job — at least part time — as executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Burgess is one of two staff members placed on furlough in May to help cut expenses. Another three staff positions were cut because of anticipated revenue drop.
The chamber’s economic position improved slightly in May, according to a press release, the result of members continuing to pay their 2020 membership dues, and a slightly better than projected lodging tax performance.
As a result, Burgess returned to work part time on June 1. Initially she had expected to be off through July 31.
The chamber, in the meantime, is adapting to the latest COVID-19 updates. The Friday calls started in mid-March, giving business owners a chance to get the latest updates directly from Chelan-Douglas Health District officials, ended this week.
"As we get back to business and move into recovery, these calls have been helpful, but attended by less and less members," according to Thursday's emailed update. Additional updates are being posted on the chamber's COVID-19 Resource pages, which also includes a toolkit for businesses designed to help with the restart.
The online business survey continues, however, providing information on impacts to the local businesses that will be used to help in the quest for grants and other recovery efforts. A version in English and Spanish are posted on the chamber website.
Woodin Avenue Bridge, Landing Park projects win awards
CHELAN — Chelan’s Woodin Avenue Bridge and Landing Park projects have earned state recognition.
The state Association of Public Works awarded “Project of the Year” to the Woodin Avenue Bridge restoration in the category of historic projects costing less than $5 million. It was touted for the coordination, planning and ingenuity required.
The $3.9 million project includes widening 1,900 feet of sidewalks, adding 1,200 feet of bike lanes, new streetscapes and lighting, and upgrading utilities to meet future needs. It also included improvements to the Woodin Avenue Landing Park, adjacent to the bridge, which connects the downtown from the water. The two projects, completed last year, create a new entrance into town.
The Washington State Main Street Program selected the Landing Park for an Excellence on Main Award in the "Outstanding Special Project" category.