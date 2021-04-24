Strategic consulting grants open to NCW nonprofits
WENATCHEE — Nonprofits can get access to expert advice on how to grow their organizations through grants offered by the Nonprofit Practices Institute, a partnership between the Community Foundation of NCW and the Icicle Fund.
The application is deadline May 31.
The capacity-building grants, open to nonprofits in Grant, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties, cover the cost of a consultant that will guide board and staff leadership over several months to address specific needs of the organization.
Organizations can apply for help in one of three areas:
- Planning and engagement
- Organizational culture and structure
- Partnerships and collaboration
For information go to cfncw.org/strategicconsulting.
Hairworx509 settles into new space
WENATCHEE — Stacy Peery opened Hairworx509 in January, a full-service hair salon in 1,920 square feet of leased space at 1207-B N. Wenatchee Ave.
She brings 15 years of salon experience to the venture and is an American Board Certified Haircolorist.
“I have always dreamed of starting my own salon, something to call my own and be proud of,” she said. “I'm very passionate about my industry and want my stylists to thrive in their own business of booth rental within the salon.”
She is joined in the salon by three team members:
Tara Johnson has been a stylist since 2003 and is an expert on women’s cuts and colors.
Jen Filbeck has 11 years of experience as a stylist and focuses on cuts and color.
Kiesha Whitley is a cosmetologist with close to 16 years of industry experience, including being a hair color expert. She has worked as a cosmetology instructor and makeup artist for Westmore Academy of Cosmetic Arts.
The new salon is accepting clients, Peery said, and, according to a press release, is “focused on creating gorgeous haircuts and colors designed to help clients look and feel their best.”
Since the pandemic, that goal has become even more important, she said.
“Last March was hard on our industry, as we were closed for three months,” Peery said. “I think most of us realized you don't miss something until it's gone and now having your hair done is a real treat. I love seeing the smiles when we create amazing results.”
Coffee & Commerce: April 29 event focuses on tourism industry
WENATCHEE — “The State of Tourism” is the topic at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee & Commerce event April 29.
Washington Tourism Alliance Executive Director David Blandford will join Shiloh Burgess, the chamber’s executive director and alliance president, and Jerri Barkley, the chamber’s Destination Marketing operations director, to look at how the region’s tourism and hospitality industry is doing and what to expect in the future. The event, which runs from 8 to 9 a.m., is free, but requires pre-registration at wwrld.us/2Peqkdv.
Icicle Brewing marks 10th year with new beer
LEAVENWORTH — The Brulotte family’s Yakima hop growing success is playing a heady role in Icicle Brewing Company’s 10th anniversary.
The brewery, owned by Oliver and Pam Brulotte — Oliver Brulotte is from a long line of hop farmers in the Yakima Valley — has released its 10th Anniversary Triple Dry Hopped Double IPA. The beer is triple-dry-hopped with 10 pounds of hops per barrel of Bru-1 hops and Vic Secret hops. The Bru-1 hop was developed by John Hass and Brulotte Farms in the Yakima Valley.
When the brewery opened in April 2011, its beer was served in the Icicle Brewery Co. taproom in downtown Leavenworth and at its sister company, München Haus Bavarian Grill and Beer Garden.
Much has changed since then, including the construction of a new 13,500-square-foot production facility in 2018 and 2019 on County Shop Road, remodels at both businesses and an addition to the small batch taproom brewhouse that allows the continuation and experiment and evolve.