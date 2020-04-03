Learn about business taxes at April 14 webinar
OLYMPIA – Find out what you need to know about reporting business taxes during a free live webinar at 10 a.m. April 14.
The state Department of Revenue presentation is for new and small business owners.
“We will briefly discuss the impacts of COVID-19,” said Revenue spokesman Rick Stedman, though the focus is on state excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements.
During the webinar, the facilitator will answer questions related to specific businesses. Questions that can’t be answered during the 1-hour webinar will be answered in emails later, Stedman said.
To register for the event, send an email to DORWebinar@dor.wa.gov with:
- Participant’s name
- Company name
- Phone number
- E-mail address
For more information, go to the state Department of Revenue’s website, dor.wa.gov. Video versions of the webinars also are available online.
Chamber’s survey runs through April 10
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s business impact survey, aimed at getting a snapshot of the financial reality of the area during the days after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, runs through April 10.
The survey, for businesses in Chelan and Douglas counties, focuses on the longevity and size of the business, the business’ area of expertise, the percentage of revenue estimated to have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether the business plans to lay off employees at some point, what kind of help the business needs and from whom, and how the chamber can serve the business’ needs best in this time of concern.
The information gathered will help the chamber describe the region's business climate to local, state and federal leaders.
The survey is available in both English, www.surveymonkey.com/r/TXN5LS5, and Spanish, www.surveymonkey.com/r/BBRQBM6.
For information call 662-2116.
Feds: How best to explain new leave rules?
The U.S. Department of Labor is asking for input from employers and employees about how best to get information about the new Families First Coronavirus Response Act into the hands of employees and employers.
The Act, which was signed into law March 18 and is in effect from April 1 to Dec. 31, requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave and expands family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.
The department is looking for suggestions on resources, tools and outreach approaches that will help employers and employees understand their responsibilities and rights under the new rules.
Comments are being sought through April 10. To participate, go to ffcra.ideascale.com.
For information about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, go to dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic.