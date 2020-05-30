Cherries are coming — soon
WENATCHEE — The cherry harvest season is poised to begin, with harvest in areas south of Wenatchee — including the Tri-Cities — getting going this weekend, according to industry spokesmen.
“There may be some picking this weekend down by Rock Island,” Northwest Cherry Growers President B.J. Thurlby said Thursday. “However, the Wenatchee harvest will begin in earnest later next week – on early varieties along the river.”
A thunderstorm forecasted in the area for Saturday shouldn’t create too many problems this early in the harvest, he said.
“The predicted rain will only be an issue on orchards close to or in harvest. Most growers along Wenatchee Heights, Malaga and Stemilt Hill should be fine as you get away from the river, Thurlby said. “It is supposed to really cool down on Sunday … so that will also help if rain does occur.”
Tim Kovis of the Washington Tree Fruit Association said rain is always a concern to growers.
“They will implement their rain protection programs as weather moves through orchards,” he said.
The other weather factor is the milder temperatures that come with the storm system could delay harvest slightly.
“With that said, the growers I have spoken to expect an excellent cherry crop,” Kovis said.
Pybus Public Market reopens as open-air market
WENATCHEE – Pybus Public Market reopened its concourse May 23 as an open-air market, allowing customers access to businesses from inside the building for limited shopping time and take-out.
Sitting, lingering and eating inside the concourse are not allowed under the guidelines approved by the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
“Each shop/restaurant is managing their capacity, based on their occupancy permits,” said executive director Leslie Freytag. “Since we are still in Phase 1, the idea is to get in and get out — no lingering. We ask our guests to maintain social distancing, no seating/eating in the concourse, limit shopping time and face masks are encouraged.”
The big doors remain open to create an open-air environment and the safety plan approved by the health district includes disinfecting protocols for all the public spaces.
Pybus closed its main concourse in March as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some of the tenant restaurants with exterior entrances continued to provide take-out and curbside service during the state-ordered shutdowns.
Freytag said she welcomed the change.
“Last weekend was great! For all of us who work at Pybus, our spirits were lifted as well as the guests from our community. It was a beautiful thing!” Freytag said.
The Saturday Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market, located outside the building, opened for the season May 9 with new safety protocols as well.
Pybus Public Market is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Individual businesses set their own hours. For information, go to pybuspublicmarket.org.
Revenue hosts free business taxes webinar June 10
OLYMPIA – The state Department of Revenue is offering a free, live webinar June 10 to help new and small businesses with figuring out which taxes they need to report.
The webinar starts at 10 a.m. To register, send an email to dorwebinar@dor.wa.gov with the participant’s name, company name, phone number and email address.
The webinar will cover state excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements.
During the webinar, the facilitator will answer specific questions related to individual businesses. Continuing education credit is also available.
For information on the webinar, call Rick Stedman at 360-705-6624 or send an email to rickst@dor.wa.gov.
The Department of Revenue also has videos of online workshops about business topics online at dor.wa.gov, under the “education” tab.
Link waives rent to help keep Mama D’s Depot Cafe
WENATCHEE — Link Transit is waiving the $500 monthly rent for the cafe in Link Transit’s Columbia Station through the end of the year in an effort to help the owners weather the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“The Depot Cafe has limited hours and sales, which has impacted their ability to pay the monthly rent,” Link Financial Director Nick Covey reported May 19 to the Link Transit Board. “The rent has been deferred through July, however after a conversation with the owners, they will be unable to pay the deferred rent and more than likely will not be able to pay rent through the rest of the year.”
Covey proposed the board forgive the rent through 2020 and revisit the monthly payments starting in January.
Keeping the cafe operating to provide service to Link Transit employees, bus riders and Columbia Station tenants is worth the loss in rent, he said.
“The 23-year problem we have had with a cafe is the lack of business. We have had four cafes lease/occupy this space in Columbia Station and all four have had a difficult time of surviving without the help of Link Transit,” he said.
Mama D’s Depot Cafe is worth keeping, he said.
“Mama D’s has done the best job to meet the needs of Columbia Station,” he said, “providing a good meal at a more than fair price and offering a menu dead-on for their clientele.”
That menu requires frying, he said, which led to another recommendation — purchasing a $15,000 conveyor oven that will keep the grease out of the air conditioning system. The purchase already was in the plans and included in the capital budget for this year, he said.
The board approved both requests.
Eagle-eyed walker finds Asian giant hornet on roadway
OLYMPIA – The state Department of Agriculture on Friday reported the first confirmed sighting of an Asian giant hornet in the state.
A resident walking on the road near Custer Wednesday saw the dead hornet and submitted a photo and report through WSDA’s online reporting form. Lab tests later confirmed it was an Asian giant hornet.
The area in Whatcom County is near where a bee kill was reported in 2019, believed to be attributed to the hornets. WSDA had been planning to trap in the area, according to a press release.
A specimen was found in British Columbia, near Langley, on May 15.
Asian giant hornet is the world’s largest hornet and a predator of honey bees and other insects.
WSDA received the first report of Asian giant hornet last December from a resident near Blaine and later learned of another specimen in the area. State entomologists have been working since then with USDA to create trapping and eradication plans.
For details on the trapping plans, visit agr.wa.gov/hornets.
Express Employment plans drive-through job fair
WENATCHEE — Express Employment Professionals is offering a drive-through job fair Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 411 N. Chelan St., Suite B.
People looking for work are invited to bring their resumes with them and drop them off without having to leave their vehicle. It will replace what had been face-to-face interviews, before COVID-19.
“We are doing phone interviews instead of in-person,” said Jennifer Henderson, Express Personnel business developer. “We are having associates complete the interview process electronically. We have even done Zoom interviews.”
Jobs currently posted range from light industrial and skilled trades to office services and professional jobs.
“We are seeing an increase in jobs available,” she said, including a higher demand for skilled individuals like plumbers, diesel mechanics, machinists and carpenters.
For information call 662-5187.