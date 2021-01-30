Papé Machinery adds Wirtgen dealership
WENATCHEE — Road construction, mining and concrete companies now have access to Wirtgen products through Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry.
Papé Machinery, which is based in Eugene, Oregon, with an outlet at 3500 Highway 97A, Wenatchee, became a Wirtgen dealer at the first of the year, offering asphalt milling and concrete slip form machinery, Vögele pavers, Hamm compaction equipment and Kleemann crushing and screening equipment.
“Wirtgen is a John Deere Company that has a rugged, reliable, and ready to work line up of road construction and open-cast mining equipment,” said Papé president Rodger Spears.
Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry is an authorized dealer for the full line of John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment as well as Hitachi, LeeBoy, Topcon, Morbark, Fuchs, Trail King, Gradall, Vacall, Klein, Superior Broom and BTI.
Union Hill Cider earns awards
EAST WENATCHEE — Union Hill Cider Co. has earned accolades and awards in the past few months.
Sip Magazine’s Best in the Northwest awarded a double gold to Union Hill’s 2018 Hard Harvest, a cider using Dabinett, Porter’s Perfection, Kingston Black, Snowdrift Crab and Pink Lady apples. It’s Barrel Aged II earned a silver. Also a 2018 batch, it’s a blend of Porter’s Perfection, Snowdrift Crab and Pink Lady apples aged in used red wine oak barrels for eight months.
Union Hill ciders also brought home four awards from the Cidercraft Magazine’s awards including:
- Double gold for Hopped and Hazy in the hopped category.
- Silver for Pinkheart in the rosé category.
- Judges’ Pick for Hard Harvest in the modern category and Kingston Black in the single-varietal category.
Union Hill Cider Co. formed in 2018, two years after planting cider-specific bitter-sharp and bitter-sweet varieties. For information on the cider or the cider company, go to unionhillcideco.com. The company has a tasting room at 988 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee. See the website for hours.