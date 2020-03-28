Harbor Freight Tools opens Omak store April 4
OMAK — Omak’s new Harbor Freight Tools store at 661 Riverside Drive, will open April 4.
It’s the California-based company’s 16th store in Washington.
The Wenatchee store opened in 2016 at 1854 N. Wenatchee Ave., in the former Swim World location.
Enrique Sierra is the manager of the 15,000-square-foot Omak store, which, as a designated essential service, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
The store will stock tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing and cleaning. The store also offers online shopping at harborfreight.com.
Harbor Freight recently donated its entire stock of nitrile gloves, N-95 masks and face shields to hospitals in every community served by a Harbor Freight Tools store. Harbor Freight Tools is also a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by company’s founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in public high schools America.
The program’s flagship initiative is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards. Local skilled trades educators are encouraged to apply at hftforschoolsprize.org. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 13. Winners will be announced in October.
Firehouse Pet Shop remains open, with reduced hours, curbside delivery
WENATCHEE — Firehouse Pet Shop is among the “essential” businesses not subject to closure under the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The order, designed to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, provides exceptions for businesses, including those that provide food and supplies to pets.
Shop owners Jennifer and Allen Larsen said they will be open seven days a week, but hours will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also are offering curbside pickup as well as delivery to seniors, at-risk community members and the general public.
“We have had up to five vehicles on the road delivering goods throughout North Central Washington,” Allen Larsen said.
The store is located at 17 S. Wenatchee Ave.
For details, go to firehousepetshop.com or call 699-3281.
CenturyLink offers tips for boosting Internet speed
With home offices in high demand as business owners and employees work from home and share bandwidth with students who are out of school, wireless users can expect a 15% to 40% bump in data usage, which can lead to slower connection times, dropped video calls and lagging download speeds.
That’s according to CenturyLink, a global technology company, that provides the following suggestions for boosting internet speeds:
- Check devices: Most in-home wireless broadband connections have speed limitations. For optimum results, make sure devices being used with in-home Wi-Fi have the same technology as their modem.
- Limit interference: Wireless keyboards, cordless phones, microwaves and Bluetooth headsets can cause interference.
- Move the router: Place the router in the area where wireless will be used most.
- Ask for help: Check with your internet service provider online or on the phone to troubleshoot problems.